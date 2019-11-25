Act fast! The Apple Watch 3 is just $169 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday deals are leading the charge this week with early discounts on today's hottest devices. Though the new Apple Watch Series 5 is the Cupertino tech giant's latest wearable, Apple Watch Series 3 is still a great buy.

Currently, the 38mm GPS model Apple Watch 3 Series 3 is on sale for $169.99 at Walmart. This GPS smartwatch normally retails for $199, so that's $30 off. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Apple Watch and among the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals of the season.

The Apple Watch 3 features a built-in GPS and a heart rate monitor health feature that could save your life.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 at Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is an excellent smartwatch for users on a tight budget. It tracks all of your activities/workouts and it's also waterproof so you can use it in the pool. It's now at its lowest price ever.View Deal

The Apple Watch Series 3 is one of the best smartwatches you can own. It tracks your workouts whether you're on the treadmill at the gym, running, cycling or swimming and interval training.

As we note in our Apple Watch Series 3 review, we recommend you get the non-LTE version. We gave it a 3.5 out of 5 star rating for its excellent fitness-tracking features, fast Siri, and Apple Music streaming support.

Debating on whether you want to buy the Apple Watch Series and save some cash on a previous gen model instead? Check out our Apple Watch Series 5 vs Apple Watch 3 comparison to help you decide.

For more deals like this, be sure to check out our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coverage.