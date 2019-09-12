Act Fast: iPhone XR Now Just $449

In addition to announcing its new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, Apple also made some previous-gen price cuts earlier this week. And while hardcore iFans are getting ready for Friday's iPhone 11 preorders, we're honing in on the iPhone XR.

The once $749 iPhone XR is now selling for $599 direct from Apple. However, Walmart is one-upping Apple's price and has the iPhone XR for AT&T and the iPhone XR for Verizon on sale for $449.

Apple iPhone XR: was $599 now $449 @ Walmart

The iPhone XR is an excellent iPhone for users who need a reliable phone that won't cost them a fortune. Walmart has it for $50 less than the Apple Store. The offer is valid on all models for AT&T and Verizon upgraders only. View Deal

The deal is valid for AT&T and Verizon upgraders only. The former must sign up for a $14.97/mo. plan (paid over 30 months), whereas Verizon customers must sign up for an $18.71/mo. plan (paid over 24 months).

While there are other iPhone XR deals out there, this is an excellent offer if you don't have an older smartphone to trade in or if you want to shop your old phone around for the highest bidder.

The iPhone XR packs a 6.1-inch LCD (1792 x 828), Apple A12 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera, and up to 11:26 battery life. In terms of performance, it's just as fast as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, since all three models share the same CPU.

Walmart's offer applies to all iPhone XR colors and storage capacities.