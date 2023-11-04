5 best movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Apple TV Plus and more

The weekend is here, and with it, we've somehow already made it to November. With so many new movies landing on Netflix, Max, Peacock and more every week, it can be difficult to weed out the blockbusters from the duds to figure out what to watch for your next movie night.

So let us do the hard work for you. We've curated a list of the five best movies to check out this weekend, covering a mix of new releases that are hitting streaming for the first time as well as old favorites returning to some of the best streaming services. There's sure to be a little something for everyone, whatever your tastes.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings onto Netflix, the first half of Miles Morales' two-part multiverse-hopping adventure. The Portokalos family returns in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, while the Insidious horror franchise sees its latest entry. Here are our top picks for movies to stream this weekend.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Netflix)

After discovering his spidey powers and multiverse counterparts in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is back in another animated adventure that's a veritable feast for the eyes. After a heartfelt reunion with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Miles is unexpectedly transported across dimensions, where he meets an army of Spider-People, all tasked with the job of protecting the delicate balance of the Multiverse. As the heroes converge, they grapple with competing approaches to tackle a looming threat, putting Miles at odds with his new allies. Because with great power comes great responsibility, he's forced to reassess what it means to be a hero to rescue his friends and loved ones without causing a rift between the multiple timelines.

Streaming now on Netflix

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (Peacock)

The chaotic but loveable Portokalos family returns in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. Roughly a year after the events of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, Toula (Nia Vardalos) and Ian (John Corbett) find themselves grappling with the grief of losing their fathers. Their journey leads them to Greece for a family reunion, where the Portokalos clan crosses paths with mayor Victory (Melina Kotselou), who dreams of restoring the village to its former glory. What was supposed to be a nice vacation quickly transforms into a whirlwind adventure as Toula embarks on a quest to uncover her roots, Aunt Voula (Andrea Martin) seeks romance in Paris, and Ian just wants a real, honest-to-goodness getaway from it all. If you're a fan of the first two movies, there's no doubt the Portokalos family will worm their way into your heart once more.

Streaming now on Peacock

Fingernails (Apple TV Plus)

Fingernails, Apple TV Plus' retrofuturistic romcom, debuts on the streaming service this weekend. Set in a world where scientists have figured out how to conclusively determine which two people make the best match, the movie stars Jessie Buckley as Anna, a teacher in a long-term (and test-approved) relationship with her boyfriend Ryan (Jeremy Allen White). Their comfortable life together takes a turn when Anna secretly starts a new job at The Love Institute, a place that takes romantic compatibility to a whole new level. There, love is put to the test with bizarre lessons and a peculiar procedure involving fingernails. Anna, together with her new colleague Amir (Riz Ahmed), works to guide couples through the institute's challenging tests. However, as they assist these couples, an unanticipated attraction begins to blossom between the two, with much more in store for them as the attraction grows.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Insidious: The Red Door (Netflix)

Patrick Wilson makes his directorial debut with Insidious: The Red Door, the latest entry in the Insidious horror movie franchise. Nearly a decade after his possession, Josh Lambert (Wilson) has suppressed everything to do with his journey to the otherworldly dimension known as The Further to save his son Dalton from supernatural forces. The hauntings of the previous movies have put a strain on the family, and The Red Door sees a divorced Lambert struggling to connect with Dalton as he drops him off at college. The two grapple with generational trauma when they uncover repressed memories of the demon stalking their family.

Streaming now on Netflix

Aliens (Max)

It's rare to find a sequel that holds up to the original. But James Cameron's Aliens may even surpass its predecessor. Sigourney Weaver returns as the tenacious Ellen Ripley, the sole survivor of her crew's run-in with the terrifying alien Xenomorph.

There's no time to celebrate, however. After decades in stasis aboard her escape shuttle, she's awoken to learn that her employers at the Weyland-Yutani Corporation have started building a settlement atop what's no doubt by now a full-blown Xenomorph colony. When her warnings are met with skepticism, Ripley must suit up once more to investigate the settlement after it suddenly goes quiet (gosh I wonder why that could be?) and kick some Xenomorph butt.

Streaming now on Max