5 last-minute Halloween costume ideas inspired by Netflix

We get it. Life is busy, and though planning the perfect Halloween costume may have been on your to-do list since October 1, the month has flown by, and now you’re panicking because the big event is days away and you’ve got nothing to wear.

But fear not, because the world of Netflix is here to save the day with a plethora of characters that are not only iconic but also incredibly easy to recreate. Whether you're binge-watching intense dramas, quirky comedies, or a supernatural thriller, there's a Netflix character waiting for you to embody with simple items, right from your closet!

Eddie Munson from Stranger Things

(Image credit: Netflix)

Though he seemingly met an untimely end at the close of season 4, Eddie Munson remains a fan-favorite Stranger Things character, and the good news is this underachiever with a heart of gold couldn’t be easier to dress up as.

The centerpiece of this costume is a Hellfire Club T-shirt (available at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers) which you can easily pair with some dark pants and a jean jacket. Add some rings and a bandana as accessories to truly embody this iconic character for Halloween.

Wednesday Addams from Wednesday

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wednesday was a mega-hit for Netflix at the end of 2022, garnering over a billion hours viewed on the streamer within only one month. For comparison, the only other Netflix shows to cross the milestone are Squid Game and Stranger Things season four, proving just how much of a hit this Tim Burton-helmed Addams Family series truly is.

Though fans will have to wait another year (at least) for the much-anticipated second season, they can show their admiration for this show with a quick and easy Wednesday costume this Halloween. Start with a black dress, bonus points if it has lacy embellishments or a Peter Pan collar. Alternatively, you can wear a white collared shirt under a black sweater with a black necktie. Complete the outfit with chunky black platform shoes and twin braids.

Joe from You

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hello, you. Netflix’s long running thriller may be heading into its final season, but this dark tale of love and obsession remains a pop culture staple, largely thanks to actor Penn Badgley’s gripping performance as charismatic serial killer Joe.

Fortunately, this character is a perfect closet costume for Halloween, as he dresses very simply, often wearing a button-up shirt in a dark color like black, gray, or navy, with simple slacks. Just add Joe’s iconic ballcap, and style with some facial hair (draw it on if you don’t have time to grow it!), and you’re ready to paint the town blood red.

Death from The Sandman

(Image credit: Netflix)

When you think of Death, you probably picture the Grim Reaper, with his long cloak and signature scythe. However, Death from the 2022 Netflix series The Sandman has a more modern, stylish look, and if you’re searching for an easy costume for Halloween night, Death is a wicked-cool option that’s dead simple.

Start by pairing a plain black tank top with some black slacks or jeans, and then just add an Ankh necklace, and you’ve got Death down perfectly. Peachy keen!

Luffy from One Piece

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s live-action version of long-running anime dropped just a few weeks ago, but already it has become a pop-culture phenomenon, rocketing to the top of Netflix’s streaming charts immediately and earning itself a second season just a few days after release. With everyone tuning in to see the straw hat crew, you might want to embody fearless leader Monkey D. Luffy’s careless style this Halloween. And fortunately, his signature outfit is very easy to recreate.

Start with a red vest, buttoned or unbuttoned, and pair with knee-length jean shorts. Then add the character’s iconic straw hat, and you’ve got the perfect pirate look to kick off your Halloween!