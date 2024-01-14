5 best PS5 games on PlayStation Plus with 95% or higher on OpenCritic

The first batch of new games for 2024 is just around the corner, but if you’re looking for something to play while we wait for the new year to kick into gear, there are plenty of the best PS5 games available right now on PlayStation Plus.

These essential titles range from a tough-as-nails action RPG that pretty much birthed a whole new genre of video games, to a visually stunning open-world game that lets you fight robotic dinosaurs with a bow and arrow, and that's just the start.

In my personal opinion, all the PS5 games on this list are must-plays but don’t just take it from me. Every single pick down below has earned a high Critics Recommendation score on the review aggregate site OpenCritic. And while that’s not a perfect measurement of quality, it’s a good indication that these games are generally considered at least worth checking out to see if they can grab you.

Just remember, you’ll need a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium account to access these games. Sorry, PlayStation Plus Essential members you’ll have to stick with your monthly games. See our full PlayStation Plus breakdown if you want more details.

Demon’s Souls

The original Demon’s Souls was merely a cult hit when it launched in 2009, but it set the stage for its renowned sequel Dark Souls and ultimately it changed the gaming landscape for the better. This stunning from-the-ground-up remake helmed by Bluepoint Games brings the previously PS3-locked title into the modern day, and then some. Boasting gorgeous visuals and highly polished gameplay, the original brutal challenge of Demon’s Souls has been preserved, but everything around it looks and plays better than ever. Some of the mechanical improvements added in later FromSoftware Souls games are missed (the lack of bonfire checkpoints is rough), but Demon’s Souls is still a game worth experiencing, and this remake is the best and most straightforward way to enjoy this immensely influential title in 2024.

Sea of Stars

Inspired by classic Super Nintendo RPGs, and winner of Best Independent Game at the Game Awards 2023, Sea of Stars is a loving retro throwback. It’s not shy about drawing inspiration from the likes of Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG, but this pixel-perfect game also mixes in plenty of modern elements to keep it entertaining for players not so well versed in the games of yesteryear. You play as two plucky heroes, Valere and Zale, who wield mystic ancient powers known as Eclipse Magic. On your quest, you’ll fend off all manner of foes in turn-based battles, and solve plenty of progression-halting puzzles. You’ll also meet a cast of memorable characters, and even recruit some of them to join your side in combat.

Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy returns in the sequel to the best-selling PS4 exclusive, Horizon Zero Dawn (Which is also playable via PlayStation Plus). This time the hunter is venturing West, into an even more dangerous territory filled with new robotic creatures and forgotten mysteries to unravel. Even if the open-word activities are a little routine, Horizon Forbidden West packs a gripping main story, and it’s one of the best-looking games on PS5. There’s no denying this is a fairly safe sequel, making very few changes to the formula set by its predecessor, but if you want a gigantic world you can get lost in for tons of hours, Horizon Forbidden West is practically guaranteed to delight. Plus, shooting the armor of a humongous metallic beast with an electrified bow and arrow to expose its glowing weak spots remains as satisfying as ever.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Our reviewer labeled Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart “the game the PS5 was born to play” and once you’ve experienced this vibrant action-platformer you’ll understand why. Starring two of PlayStation’s most beloved mascots, Rift Apart sees the lovable Lombax and his robot companion embark on their biggest intergalactic adventure yet. Mixing a wide assortment of wacky weaponry, and new dimensional rifts that let you hop between full-rendered levels in a matter of seconds, this is the most explosive Ratchet & Clank game to date. Not only does it look phenomenal on PS5, but the console’s lightning-fast SSD and innovative DualSense controller are put through paces as well. Plus, the fun story sees the pair square off against their archnemesis Dr. Nefarious with the help of a new friend, Rivet.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

2019’s Devil May Cry 5 was considered a return to form for the franchise after the divisive DmC reboot split the fanbase in 2013. Now upgraded to take advantage of the extra power of the PS5, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition is the best way to experience this adrenaline-raising hack-and-slash masterclass. This expanded edition also adds a new playable character and comes with all the DLC content released for the original game. Most impressively Devil May Cry 5 manages to strike a fine balance between being approachable for newcomers while offering a suitable challenge for veterans. Plus, its 12-hour campaign is highly replayable and encourages you to learn each character's move set and push yourself to earn a higher score.

