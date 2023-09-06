3 best superhero movies that aren't Marvel or DC

Despite outcries of superhero fatigue and frustration with the latest caped offerings over the past few years, superhero movies are still widely popular. Many fans still can’t get enough and will readily show up to take in the latest adaptation featuring iconic comic book characters.

However, if you’re looking to branch out from the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the newly rebooted DC Universe , a cornucopia of superhero content not related to the comic industry’s Big Two is out there and available for your viewing pleasure.

In fact, the problem is one of abundance; a ton of superhero movies can be called up with the touch of a button. In an effort to narrow down the options a bit, here are the three best superhero movies that aren't from Marvel or DC and can be streamed right now.

The Incredibles

Currently streaming on Disney Plus, The Incredibles explores a world where superheroes have been forced to go into hiding — even though crime is as rampant as ever. But when a threat too big to keep quiet finally emerges and puts Mr. Incredible’s family in danger, the Age of Supers dawns once again.

On the surface, the 2004 Pixar movie by Brad Bird seems like an obvious play off of Marvel Comic’s Fantastic Four . But the filmmaker manages to make the familiar dynamic stand apart thanks to a creative execution and interesting characters. Plus, the Oscar-winning film’s action-packed excitement, relatable themes and unforgettable score courtesy of Michael Giacchino prove that animation isn’t just for kids.

Watch on Disney Plus

Mystery Men

Before Christopher Nolan or Zack Snyder’s dark and gritty superhero movies, director Kinka Usher presented the 1999 comedy Mystery Men to show that even the most bleak and hopeless worlds can still be a little fun.

Featuring an all-star cast including Hank Azaria, William H. Macy, Ben Stiller, Janeane Garofalo, Kel Mitchell, and Paul Reubens, the film follows a ragtag team of lesser-known heroes with relatively unimpressive powers as they attempt to thwart Champion City’s most devious villains when the powerful (yet arrogant) Captain Amazing is left indisposed. Despite lackluster reviews, the movie became a cult classic and paved the way for projects like The Boys and Invincible.

Watch on Starz via Prime Video

RRR

RRR doesn’t technically have any traditional superheroes in it, but S.S. Rajamouli’s epic 2022 film presents legendary Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem as larger-than-life figures who could be the stars of their own comics. The heroes are two very passionate individuals who become best friends as they pursue separate secret missions. As their friendship grows, the audience is taken on a journey that includes insane action scenes, nefarious villains and show-stopping musical numbers .

Though it clocks in at over 180 minutes, this movie is well worth the commitment. Seeing it in person is also highly recommended since screenings are basically celebrations, though streaming is an adequate substitute.

Watch on Netflix