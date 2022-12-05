1899 season 2: Everything we know so far

Fans are ready to board 1899 season 2 — if Netflix would only renew the supernatural mystery/thriller. What is the streaming service waiting for? Sure, it's only been a few weeks since its debut, but the show is already big hit and vaulted to No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 list, where it spent a fair bit of time.

1899 comes from the creators of the German series Dark. Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese once again crafted a story with elements of science fiction, mystery, suspense and psychological drama. The big ensemble cast of characters, whose back stories are revealed in flashbacks, has shades of Lost. And a big twist in the season 1 finale definitely bears similarities to Westworld.

The show kicks off in the titular year, as a steamship called Kerberos leaves London, carrying migrants to New York City. While the passengers have different European origins, they are united by their hopes and dreams for a better future.

When the crew receives a mysterious signal, they veer off-course to investigate and find a seemingly abandoned migrant ship. What they find on board transforms a promising voyage into a horrifying nightmare.

Here's everything we know so far about 1899 season 2.

Is 1899 season 2 happening? Netflix has not announced 1899 season 2. It's been charting since Nov. 18, 2022.

As noted above, Netflix hasn't ordered 1899 season 2 yet, so it doesn't have a release date.

A renewal seems very likely, given the strong viewership the show has received thus far. Once it gets the green light, its previous production history gives us clues on a possible season 2 release date.

Filming on season 1 took place between May and November 2021. All eight episodes dropped a year after filming wrapped, on Nov. 17, 2022.

If production on season 2 starts in the next few months, fans might get completed episodes around spring or summer 2024.

1899 season 2 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

Given how 1899 plays with time (and reality), any of the major 1899 cast members could return for season 2 — even if their characters died.

They include:

Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin, an English neurologist and one of the first female doctors in the UK

Aneurin Barnard as Daniel Solace, a mysterious man who boards the ship

Andreas Pietschmann as Eyk Larsen, the captain of the Kerberos

Miguel Bernardeau as Ángel, a wealthy Spaniard traveling with brother Ramiro

José Pimentão as Ramiro, a fake Portuguese priest traveling with brother Ángel

Isabella Wei as Ling Yi, a young woman from Hong Kong, traveling with Yuk Je

Gabby Wong as Yuk Je, a middle-aged woman from Hong Kong traveling with Ling Yi

Yann Gael as Jérôme, a French stowaway

Mathilde Ollivier as Clémence, a wealthy French woman newly married to Lucien

Jonas Bloquet as Lucien, a wealthy French man and former soldier newly married to Clémence

Rosalie Craig as Virginia, a wealthy British woman

Richard Hope as Dr. Reginald Murray, a British doctor

Maciej Musiał as Olek, a Polish stoker

Clara Rosager as Tove, a young pregnant Danish woman traveling with parents Iben and Anker

Maria Erwolter as Iben, a religious Danish woman traveling with her husband Anker and children

Alexandre Willaume as Anker, a a religious Danish man traveling with Iben and children

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen as Krester, a young Danish man traveling with parents Iben and Anker

Vida Sjørslev as Ada, Krester and Tove's younger sister

Tino Mewes as Sebastian, the first mate on the Kerberos

Anton Lesser as Henry Singleton, a British investor and Maura's father

Fflyn Edwards as Elliot, a mysterious mute boy found on board the Prometheus

Other recurring cast members and guests may appear, who mostly featured in flashbacks and other time/reality-bending moments:

Alexandra Gottschlich as Sara Larsen, Eyk's wife

Cloé Heinrich as Nina Larsen, Eyk's daughter

Kaja Chan as Mei Mei, Ling Yi's friend in Hong Kong

1899 season 2 plot and season 1 ending explained

1899 season 2 will pick up on the threads left dangling in the season 1 finale — the biggest one of which is the jaw-dropping reveal that everybody on the Kerberos is not, in fact, on board a steamship in the year 1899. They are on board a spaceship, trapped in a simulation.

In the finale, Maura's father Henry explains to her son Elliot that Maura created the simulation to keep the dying boy alive in a fashion. Within the virtual world, she and husband Daniel could continue to spend time with him. And she designed the simulation so that others could also reunite with deceased loved ones.

Only Maura can end the simulation, as her father Henry explains to Elliot. Daniel has been trying to wake her up to free everyone else and begins messing around with the architecture of the virtual reality.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Meanwhile, on board the Kerberos, Maura thinks her father holds the key to the virtual reality. But Daniel's code alterations dissolve the world of the Kerberos and he gives her a new key to exit. He also informs her that her missing brother, Ciaran, is the true mastermind in the outside world.

Maura wakes up from the simulation to discover all of the "passengers" sleeping in pods. The year is 2099. A screen bears a message from Ciaran, ominously welcoming her back to reality.

1899 season 2 (perhaps it should be subtitled 2099?) is likely to further explore the nature of reality, as well as grief, trauma and human connection. Season 1 began on a seafaring vessel. It's possible season 2 spends most of the time on the spaceship revealed in the finale. Then again, that spaceship could be a similation, too.

The creators have said that they have a three-season story in mind.

Bo Odar told IndieWire (opens in new tab), “Season 1 is about establishing a big theme, a big thing. Let’s see if there’s a Season 2, and then we’ll start playing with that theme, and have a resolution ideally in third season. Again it’s, like Dark, meant to be told in three seasons."

And they definitely know what the conclusion is. "We always know the endpoint, the ending of the journey, the biggest reveal of them all," Friese said.