15-inch MacBook just tipped with new Apple M2 Pro chip

It looks like we may not need to wait too long for more devices running on the new Apple M2 chip . Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab) tweeted out a few prediction updates today, including when a new 15-inch MacBook may be arriving.

Kuo is considered a reputable source for these types of rumors — though they’re still rumors. Kuo also stated that he has not heard any updates regarding a potential 12-inch MacBook, so for now the new 15-inch MacBook will have to satisfy our desire for new Apple laptops.

Prediction updates:1. New 15" MacBook would go to mass production in mid-1H23, and launch date may be 2Q23 or later.2. New 15" MacBook may offer two CPU options, M2 (with 35W adapter) & M2 Pro (with 67W adapter).3. I haven't heard of any plans for rumored 12" MacBook yet. https://t.co/zm09nMvG7RJune 15, 2022 See more

The rumored 15-inch MacBook is rumored to launch in Q2 2023 with two different CPU options. The first could be a MacBook running on an Apple M2 chip with a 35W power adapter. The second one could be a more powerful version of the 15-inch MacBook, running on the Apple M2 Pro chip with a 67W power adapter. Both devices are rumored to begin production in the first half of 2023 with a Q2 2023 release window.

Apple M2 chip: Why it matters

The Apple M2 chip was a key part of the WWDC 2022 keynote from earlier in the month. Apple says that the chip is expected to improve multi-core performance by 18% compared to its predecessor, the Apple M1 chip . Recent benchmark testing has shown that the number may even be closer to 20% (opens in new tab). The Apple M2 chip is also projected to have a 25% improvement in its GPU performance-to-power ratio versus the M1 chip.

To users, this translates to up to 40% faster performance in Final Cut when editing complex timelines on the MacBook Air M2 (2022) . Applying filters in Photoshop also gets a 20% bump in performance compared to the M1 chip. Even with this power boost, Apple promises 18 hours of video playback on a charge and 15 hours of wireless web surfing.

Apple also expects the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) to be able to play up to 20 hours of video without needing a charge, something that is unlikely to escape the notice of users if it's true.

(Image credit: Apple)

Rumors for the Apple M2 Pro chip are starting to filter out as well, but most have yet to be confirmed. The most exciting rumor to date is that the M2 Pro chip may use a 3 nm process rather than the 5 nm process used in the Apple M2 chip and the Apple M1 chip family. This should provide a performance boost even greater than what the M2 chip is already providing over the M1.

Apple M2 chip: What devices are coming?

(Image credit: Future)

While the 15-inch MacBook is still just rumored, we already have two devices that are confirmed to be running on the Apple M2 chips. The 13-inch MacBook Air 2022 (starting price: $1,199) and the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 ($1,299) are both currently slated for a July 2022 release window.

Be sure to check out our MacBook Air 2022 hands-on impressions and our MacBook Air 2022 vs MacBook Pro 2022 comparison to see which machine is right for you. The wait for this 15-inch looks like it's going to be a while.