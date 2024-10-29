Live
PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition restock — live updates on PlayStation Direct pre-orders
PlayStation Direct is restocking PlayStation 30th Anniversary items
PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders sold out almost instantly when they went live last month. But it looks like those who missed out may have a second chance to lock in a limited edition PS5 console or accessory as PlayStation Direct is teasing a restock today.
As of today (Oct. 29), PlayStation Direct advises shoppers to “please check back on October 29 at 9 a.m. PT” on the listing page for both the PS5 Slim Digital Edition - 30th Anniversary Collection Edition and the DualSense Controller - 30th Anniversary Edition. This is pretty much a surefire sign that these previously sold-out products are going to be restocked in just a matter of hours.
There is no suggestion that the limited-edition PS5 Pro bundle, PlayStation Portal or DualSense Edge will be restocked at this time, but if you’re looking for a retro-inspired PS5 Slim or DualSense, don’t spur this rare second chance, as there may not be a third one. Plus, the base PS5 Pro is still in stock across retailers including PlayStation Direct, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more.
Here at Tom’s Guide, we’ve been tracking PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders since the range was revealed, and we’re on hand in this live blog to assist you in securing yourself some limited edition hardware. Below you’ll find all the buying links you need…
PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders
PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle: for $499 @ PlayStation Direct
The PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle includes a PS5 Digital Edition console with 1TB storage, a DualSense controller and a vertical stand all deck out in a retro gray colorway. Again, it comes with a Console Cover for the PS5 Disc Drive but the Disc Drive itself is sold separately. It's set to be restocked on PlayStation Direct at 9 a.m. PT.
DualSense Controller (30th Anniversary Edition): $79 @ PlayStation Direct
The regular DualSense Controller has also been given a special 30th Anniversary makeover. This limited-edition PS5 pad celebrates the look of the original PlayStation controller and is set to be the most affordable item in the 30th Anniversary Collection. It will be restocked at 9 a.m. PT.
PS5 Pro: $699 @ Amazon
The PS5 Pro is set to be the most powerful PlayStation ever, and Amazon has confirmed it will be stocking the anticipated new console. You can now pre-order the PS5 Pro at Amazon.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Don't forget that the PS5 Pro is still available to pre-order, and it launches next week (on November 7). Yes, it doesn't sport the stunning PS1-style look of the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition, but it's set to be the world's most powerful PlayStation console and will offer visual boosts on some of the best PS5 games. The $699 price tag is steep, but if you're looking for a machine that will offer you the best visual and performance experience, you'll want to fork out for the Pro.
PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Collection restock — what we know
The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection was first announced back in September, with initial pre-orders going live just a few days later. As expected, all available stock has snapped up within just minutes with the uber-limited PS5 Pro Bundle proving to be the most sought-after item (limited to 12,500 units)
We had assumed this would be the only chance to lock in a pre-order, but over on PlayStation Direct , a notification on the PS5 Slim and DualSense listing pages appears to suggest that a restock is coming at 9 a.m. PT later today (October 29).
This could be your final chance to secure a retro-inspired console or controller ahead of the range launching on November 21, so get ready for the restock now.
Welcome!
Hello! Welcome to Tom's Guide live coverage of the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition restock at PlayStation Direct. I'll be bringing you the latest updates as we build up to 9 a.m. PT, when the limited-edition console is expected to be restocked. There will also be a fresh chance to pre-order the LE DualSense.