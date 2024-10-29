PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition restock — live updates on PlayStation Direct pre-orders

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders sold out almost instantly when they went live last month. But it looks like those who missed out may have a second chance to lock in a limited edition PS5 console or accessory as PlayStation Direct is teasing a restock today.

As of today (Oct. 29), PlayStation Direct advises shoppers to “please check back on October 29 at 9 a.m. PT” on the listing page for both the PS5 Slim Digital Edition - 30th Anniversary Collection Edition and the DualSense Controller - 30th Anniversary Edition. This is pretty much a surefire sign that these previously sold-out products are going to be restocked in just a matter of hours.

There is no suggestion that the limited-edition PS5 Pro bundle, PlayStation Portal or DualSense Edge will be restocked at this time, but if you’re looking for a retro-inspired PS5 Slim or DualSense, don’t spur this rare second chance, as there may not be a third one. Plus, the base PS5 Pro is still in stock across retailers including PlayStation Direct, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more.

Here at Tom’s Guide, we’ve been tracking PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders since the range was revealed, and we’re on hand in this live blog to assist you in securing yourself some limited edition hardware. Below you’ll find all the buying links you need…

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders

PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle: for $499 @ PlayStation Direct

The PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle includes a PS5 Digital Edition console with 1TB storage, a DualSense controller and a vertical stand all deck out in a retro gray colorway. Again, it comes with a Console Cover for the PS5 Disc Drive but the Disc Drive itself is sold separately. It's set to be restocked on PlayStation Direct at 9 a.m. PT.

DualSense Controller (30th Anniversary Edition): $79 @ PlayStation Direct

The regular DualSense Controller has also been given a special 30th Anniversary makeover. This limited-edition PS5 pad celebrates the look of the original PlayStation controller and is set to be the most affordable item in the 30th Anniversary Collection. It will be restocked at 9 a.m. PT.