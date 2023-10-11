The best Prime Day deals under $25 you can get before midnight

Prime Big Deal Days ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. (PT). That means there are only a few hours left to complete your early holiday shopping. I've been covering retail events like Prime Big Deal Days for over a decade. One of the many things I've learned over the span of my deals career is that there are always plenty of great last-minute deals during a sale's final hours.

So I'm rounding up the best Prime Day deals you can still get for $25 or less. From Alexa devices to workout apparel, I'm focusing on products that we've tested, reviewed, or items that I personally own. While there's a good chance some of these Prime Day deals will last through the week, nothing is guaranteed. So if you see something you like, but it on sight or it could expire come midnight.

Prime Day Deals Under $25 to Shop Now

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 @ Amazon

As one of the best smart plugs we’ve tested, the Amazon Smart Plug is simple to set up and integrates well with Alexa routines. By plugging in one of these, you can control when power is supplied to appliances and lights remotely, which has many uses. You can create schedules and timers as well.

Energizer AA Batteries: was $19 now $14 @ Amazon

Batteries always come in handy around the home, so if you can get them for a discount, you’re onto a winner. These Energizer AA batteries are reduced to just $14 this Prime Day, giving you a 30% discount. There’s 32 batteries in the pack in total, which works out at an affordable 44 cents per battery.

Amazon Echo Glow: was $29 now $16 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Glow is a fun and simple smart light that can change colors with a simple tap, or with an Alexa command. It can also be dimmed and brightened, and connected to other smart home devices. In our Amazon Echo Glow review, we called it a great little gadget for a kid's room or as an accent light.

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon, and it’s now been slashed to a new all-time low price for October Prime Day. In our Echo Pop review , we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

CAP Barbell Coated Dumbbell Weight: was $23 now $16 @ Amazon

Want to workout this Prime Day? Then this is the deal for you. This 15lb dumbbell is on sale for just $16, down from $23. With hexagonal heads, you don’t need to worry about it rolling away during your routine. Plus, the knurling on the handle gives added grip. I bought the 35-lb. pair of these dumbbells ($37) during the pandemic and still use them occasionally for my home workouts.

Hanes Cool DRI Workout Shirts: was $28 now $16 @ Amazon

The Hanes Cool DRI Workout Shirts are great for weight training and they're made of moisture-wicking material so they don't weigh you down. However, be warned that if you do HIIT/cardio workouts and sweat a lot (like me), they're not as great. Also, they run small so I would recommend buying via "Prime Try Before You Buy" so you can try on different sizes and just keep the ones that fit.

Blink Mini: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon

A security camera for less than $25 is a steal, ironically. It records and plays back 1080p video, features two-way talk, as well as night vision and motion detection — all in a small package. Read our Blink Mini review to see if this bargain can make your home feel safer.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 2022 Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy if you're on a budget. It features eero built-in and a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines. It hit $24 last Black Friday, which makes this its new lowest price ever.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

Providing 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K makes for a great streamer — especially at this price. It’s a pretty versatile device too. You can stream your favorite movies, listen to music or play games straight from your TV. We’ve tested this model, and found that it delivers in terms of functionality, price, as well as performance. Note that there's a newer 2023 model, but it's not on sale. Check out our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review for more info.

Switch Sports Accessories: was $29 now $22 @ Amazon

Switch sports games feel much more immersive if you use an attachment to imitate the movement. These items don’t need to break either — you can now get Switch Sports Accessories for just $22 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. That gives you 2x rackets, golf clubs, wrist bands, leg straps and wrist straps.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39 now $22 @ Amazon

For fast and effective vegetable prep, grab the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper for just $23 today. With four blade sizes included, you can slice, dice and julienne. And because the results collect in the attached 1.2 liter collection tray, there’s no mess to clean up either. Click the on-page digital coupon to get the lower price.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Standard Edition: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

One of the best Nintendo Switch game deals available today is on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope that cuts the cost down from $60 down to just $20. A sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope is a fun, kid-friendly RPG that blends the worlds of the Mushroom Kingdom with Ubisoft's weird little bunny monsters.