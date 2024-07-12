5 stain removal mistakes to avoid at all costs

There’s nothing more frustrating than stains on your fresh shirt or outfit. Whether you’ve spilled coffee at work, or red wine at a dinner party, you'll need to know how to remove unsightly stains from clothes fast.

But in your panic to get marks out, you could be guilty of these stain removal mistakes. And while some of these may seem like common sense, you could be making the stain even worse — ruining your best garments!

So before you rush to your nearest cleaning product, or toss it straight in the washing machine, be sure not to make these stain removal mistakes to avoid at all costs.

1. Using bleach on colored items

Although bleach is a trusted go-to cleaner for sanitizing our surfaces and keeping whites spotless, this should never be used on colored clothes. This is because the harsh chemicals will literally strip the color, leaving white spots or patches on dyed fabrics, which would only make your stain look even worse and ruin your garments.

Even when dealing with stains on white garments, you should always read the care guidance, as some items are not safe to bleach. And always check that the cleaning product you have at hand, doesn’t contain any bleaching agents.

In any case, it’s best to pre-treat stains with a dedicated stain remover like this OxiClean Max Force Laundry Stain Remover Spray ( $13, Amazon ), before throwing the item into the washing machine.

2. Running stain under hot water

Another common stain removal mistake is to run a stain under a hot water tap. While we may think that hot or warm water can quickly lift stains, this can actually have the opposite effect. Hot water changes the structure of the liquid and will only set into the fabric, making the stain harder to remove.

This is especially the case for milk splashes, or if you’ve had a nose-bleed or accident, and want to remove blood stains quickly . Instead, rinse the stain under running cold water to initially flush out — but avoid over-wetting. If possible, add a few drops of dish soap directly onto the stain, and gently rub into the stain with a clean damp cloth. Once removed, rinse thoroughly with cold water before leaving to air-dry.

3. Rubbing a stain in

In our haste to get rid of an unsightly stain, avoid frantically rubbing at a stain. Not only could you end up pushing it deeper into the fibres, but could risk spreading it further — potentially causing damage.

Experts advise you to gently blot excess liquid with a clean, white cloth before treating with a dedicated stain remover, and machine washing the item. Plus, remember to use a fresh bit of cloth each time you blot, to prevent adding a stain back into the garment. You don’t want to find multiple stains on your favorite shirt!

4. Mixing different stain removal products

If you’ve tried one stain removal product, and had no luck, don’t be tempted to take out another. Once you begin mixing different stain removal products, this can create a chemical reaction.

Not only can this combo release unpleasant chemicals into the air, but could damage the fibres of your clothing. So if you're planning on trying out different products with the hope of seeing instant results — it’s a firm no-no.

5. Leaving stain to dry

The number one rule for stain removal is to act quickly. And so leaving stains to set deeper into the fabrics, will make it harder to shift.

It’s always best to deal with stains immediately by blotting excess liquid with a clean cloth or paper towel. If you don’t have access to a stain remover at the time, you can first apply a small amount of dish soap or clear hand soap to gently spot-clean the stain.

At least you have pre-treated the stain before throwing it into the washing machine at the correct temperature. This should make the stain easier to clean and remove — and save you the expense of replacing your favorite item of clothing!