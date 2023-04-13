It certainly helps to know how to combine playlists on Spotify. Part of wrangling your favorite songs is knowing when one playlist belongs with another. In those situations, you need to be able to merge Spotify playlists.

Thankfully, merging playlists on Spotify is easy. To do so, you simply add one playlist to another. Admittedly, you can't control which songs get merged, or where they appear on the merged playlist — you'll have to rearrange them later. However, it still pays to know how to combine two playlists on Spotify; here's how.

How to combine playlists on Spotify

The steps for merging playlists on the Spotify smartphone and desktop apps are pretty much the same, but we'll cover both here. Read on.

How to combine playlists on Spotify: Desktop

1. Open a playlist and click the ellipsis (Image: © Future) Open a Spotify playlist which you want to merge into another. This playlist will end up at the bottom of the merged playlist, so think carefully about which playlist you want on top. Click the ellipsis button at the top of the playlist.

2. Select Add to other playlist and choose a playlist (Image: © Future) Hover over Add to other playlist, then select a playlist to add.

You'll now see a blue label telling you that your songs from the first playlist have been added to the second playlist, highlighted in the screenshot below.

(Image credit: Future)

How to combine playlists on Spotify: iOS & Android

1. Open a playlist and tap the ellipsis (Image: © Future) Open a Spotify playlist which you want to merge into another. This playlist will end up at the bottom of the merged playlist, so think carefully about which playlist you want on top. Tap the ellipsis button at the top of the playlist.

2. Tap Add to other playlist (Image: © Future) Scroll down and tap Add to other playlist.

3. Choose the playlist (Image: © Future) Now simply choose the playlist you want to add this one to.

You'll see a label pop up telling you that the songs have been added, as you can see in the screenshot below.

(Image credit: Future)

Not too difficult, right? If you'd like to read more about using Spotify, we've got you covered with our library of helpful tutorials. We can not only show you how to download music from Spotify, but how to upload music to Spotify too. Want to sing along? We've also got a guide on how to use Spotify Karaoke.