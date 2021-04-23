How to get a student discount on MacBook and other Apple products

If you’re in education, and fancy yourself a new iPad Pro 2021, iMac 2021, MacBook Pro with M1 or a simple iPad, you could be eligible for some savings. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a student or a member of the faculty.

Apple is long-known for offering educational discounts on its products, and these savings well worth taking advantage of, especially if you’re still having to do your schooling remotely. Here’s how to get a student discount on Macs and other Apple products.

Who is eligible for an Apple student discount?

Apple’s education pricing is available to current and newly-accepted college students, their parents, alongside faculty and staff. In the U.S. homeschool teachers also qualify, no matter what grade they teach.

What devices get a student discount?

Currently, the education discount is available on the Macs and iPads. That includes the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, Mac mini, iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, the Pro Display XDR and the entry level iPad.

The Apple Music student plan also means you can subscribe to Apple’s music streaming service for half the normal price. It also comes with Apple TV Plus thrown in absolutely free. But this offer is only available to verified college students, and can’t be shared with other members of a Family Sharing group.

In the U.S., students can also get the ‘Pro Apps Bundle’ for $199, which gives you access to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor and MainStage.

How to claim your Apple Student Discount in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S., claiming your discounted Apple products is as simple as visiting the Apple for Education website and completing a purchase of one of the eligible devices. It’s that simple. All devices show the student price, and it’s just a case of adding them to your basket and completing the purchase as normal.

Interestingly, you don’t appear to need to verify your student status. We were able to make it all the way to the final payment confirmation screen without having to provide any evidence we were either students, or faculty. But it’s good to have your ID ready, just in case Apple requests it at any point.

Alternatively, you can visit your local Apple Store with a valid student or faculty ID, and make your purchase in store.

How to claim your Apple Student Discount in the U.K.

The U.K. is a little bit different, with Apple asking everyone to verify their eligibility before they are able to proceed. There are a couple of options to do this, but the main way is to go through UNiDAYS, a free website that offers students a number of exclusive money-saving deals.

Just click the Get verified with UNiDAYS link at the top of the Apple for Education website , and follow the on-screen instructions. Just be aware that you will need to use your university email address to prove your eligibility.

If you’d rather not register with a third party, you can verify your student status through Apple directly. If you’re close to an Apple store you can head there with a valid university ID or acceptance offer, and show it to a member of staff before you make any purchases in store.

If you can’t get to an Apple Store you can speak to customer service instead. Call 0800 048 0408 to speak to someone over the phone, or use the online chat function. There’s a link to that on the Apple for Education website , under the headline Or verify through Apple.