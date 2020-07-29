How to download FL Studio (Fruity Loops)

FL Studio — also known by its more popular name Fruity Loops — is a Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) that helps with music production. Featuring 20-plus years of melodic innovation, FL Studio acts as a one-stop package to arrange, record, edit, mix, master and compose world-class music. If you work with audio, you’re going to want to download FL Studio.

Credit FL Studio’s versatility for its popularity. It has four different editions for Microsoft Windows and macOS. Several of these editions deliver different levels of functionality.

A free demo of FL Studio includes all of the program’s features and plugins. It also will allow for projects to be rendered to WAV, MIDI, MP3, and OGG. The downside is that instrument presets cannot be saved and some instruments are not fully registered. FL Studio Express allows for only step-sequencer editing while the Fruity Edition and the Producer edition allow for complex sequencing and full recording for internal and external audio and post-production tools.

No matter what version you need, here’s how to download FL Studio and what you can do with this DAW.

Where to download FL Studio

Regardless of which version of FL Studio you want, head to the Image Line website, where you’ll find editions for both Windows and macOS.

FL Studio for macOS or Windows: Image Line

FL Studio is not limited to computers, as there are mobile versions of the app that you can download, too. Prices vary by platform, with the Android version of FL Studio Mobile costing $15 and the iOS version available for $14.

FL Studio Mobile for Android: Google Play

FL Studio Mobile for iOS: iOS App Store

FL Studio Mobile for Windows 10: Microsoft Store

What you can do with FL Studio

FL Studio’s possibilities are limitless, as all versions of this elite music creation software allow for everyone to scratch their creative itch. The different price ranges of FL studio allow for everyone to find the perfect version on their budget, and the extensive demo version lets up-and-coming creatives work on music projects without worry.