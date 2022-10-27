Knowing how to delete multiple contacts on iCloud lets you quickly clear your contacts list. This will save you a huge chunk of time if you want to refine your list of contacts on other Apple devices, like an iPhone, as doing so centrally via iCloud will affect all Apple devices using that Apple ID. What's more, although there is a way to delete multiple contacts on iPhone, it's not perfect, so the iCloud way may be the fastest.

So whether you're planning to pass on your iPhone to a family member or if you accidentally synced your contacts list with a friend and are wondering if there's a way to delete all those extra names, we've got good news for you: deleting multiple contacts is super easy!

Below, we've got a step-by-step guide on how to delete multiple contacts on iCloud in one go. Before we kick off with the process, however, make sure that you're near a desktop computer (it doesn't matter whether it runs on macOS or Windows) and that you have an iCloud account set up beforehand. Ready? Alright, let's get started.

1. Head over to icloud.com (opens in new tab) in your browser and sign into your iCloud account.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. You may need to enter a 6-digit, two-factor authentication code. This should be displayed on your iPhone.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. If you're using a private computer, select Trust in the "Trust this browser" window. That way, you won't be asked to enter a verification code next time you sign in.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. Go ahead and click the "Contacts" icon, as shown in the screenshot below.

(Image credit: Apple)

5. You should now be able to view your Contacts list, which is currently stored in your iCloud. Now you can select the contacts that you want to delete.

If you're using a Windows computer, hold Ctrl and click the contacts you wish to delete (this allows you to skip those that you want to keep). If you want to select a numerous contacts next to each other, hold Shift and select the first contact and the last contact that you wish to delete.

On a macOS computer, hold the Command key and click the contacts you wish to delete. As above, if you want to select a numerous contacts next to each other, hold Shift and select the first contact and the last contact that you wish to delete.

The selected contacts' icons should display on the right-hand side of the screen.

(Image credit: Apple)

6. Once you're satisfied with your selection, select the small settings icon in the bottom left corner and click Delete. Alternatively, press the Delete (Del) key on Windows or the Backspace key on a Mac.

Next, confirm your choice by clicking Delete once again in a pop-up window.

Voilà! You're all done.

(Image credit: Apple)

