If you're wondering how to add a drop shadow in Photoshop, you're certainly not the first. Adobe Photoshop is undoubtedly one of the best photo editing software applications out there, but to new users its huge array of features and buttons can be a bit daunting. Don't worry, though, because we're here to help you learn your way around.

Adding a drop shadow in Photoshop is a simple, but very effective way to highlight an element on screen, setting it apart from background elements and creating the appearance of three dimensionality. It works great on both text and images, and once you've mastered how to add one, you'll be using drop shadows constantly.

Without further ado, here's how to add a drop shadow in Adobe Photoshop.

How to add a drop shadow in Photoshop

Select the layer to which you want to add a shadow

Click the fx button, bottom right

Select Drop Shadow

Set the shadow parameters

Click OK

Read on to see more detailed instructions for each step.

1. In the bottom right layer box, select the layer you'd like to add a drop shadow to. Look for the fx button just below, in the bottom right corner.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Click the fx button and select Drop Shadow.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Adjust the drop shadow's parameters, including the lighting angle, opacity and size of the shadow. You can move the Layer Style pop up out of the way to check how the shadow looks on your image. Click OK when you're happy. To go back and edit again, simply double click on the Drop Shadow tab underneath your layer, inside the layer box on the bottom right.

(Image credit: Future)

Pretty simple, right? Now that you're well on your way with using Photoshop, you might want to read our other image editing tutorials.