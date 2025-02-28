This is how long it takes for a space heater to warm up a room — straight from the experts

Spring might be around the corner, but some regions still haven’t escaped the cold spell just yet. And if you want to feel cozy and comfortable, having one of the best space heaters is a great way to beat the chill, and quickly warm your room up.

Whether you’ve just arrived home from work, or woken up to a cold bedroom, there’s nothing quite like instant warmth when the temperature drops. But how long does it take for a space heater to warm up a room?

Luckily, we’ve asked the experts to answer you question, and share their top tips on how to get the most out of your space heater. These will ensure you stay warm on those chilly evenings.

How long does it take for a space heater to warm up a room?

Space heater in bedroom (Image credit: Shutterstock)

We all want instant warmth in seconds, but is there an average time for a space heater to warm up?

“The time it takes for a space heater to warm up a room generally ranges from 15 minutes to an hour, depending on several factors.” states Max Veggeberg, the CEO and Founder of Tetra. “Smaller rooms heat up faster than larger ones due to the reduced area to warm.

Lasko Tower Fan and Space Heater: $134 at Amazon This Lasko is ranked No. 1 in our best space heater guide, and rated for quickly and evenly heating up a room. It has 3 settings on a digital thermostat, and also comes with several safety features such as tip-over protection, and timer. What’s more, it has a remote control and has a tall, slimline, attractive design.

Additionally, heaters with higher wattage can generate heat more quickly than lower-powered models, making them more efficient in raising the temperature. The initial temperature difference also plays a significant role; rooms with a greater gap between their current temperature and the desired warmth will take longer to heat. Combining these factors determines how quickly a space heater can make a room comfortable.”

In addition, your property or building conditions can have a significant impact on the time it takes to heat up a room adequately.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I wouldn’t neglect the fact that many homes have poor insulation and some warm air might be lost through gaps and holes in windows and walls, increasing heating time by about an hour,” adds Danny Pen, President of New Era Plumbing & HVAC. “Of course, a cold room won’t get warm abruptly, it will accumulate heat gradually, making you feel warmer and warmer minute by minute and completely comfortable in about 2-3 hours.”

What is the ideal temperature?

Pelonis space heater (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While it’s common for us to crank up the temperature when we’re freezing, experts recommend a more cost-effective setting to keep us comfortable.

“The ideal temperature for using a space heater is typically around 68 degrees Fahrenheit, which is considered the most comfortable and energy-efficient room temperature for most homes,” advises Veggeberg.

“Keeping your thermostat set at or slightly below this temperature can help conserve energy. If you're only heating one room, you can use a space heater to target that specific area, allowing you to lower the thermostat for the rest of the house. Many space heaters also have adjustable settings, allowing you to fine-tune the heat to your needs.”

For more cost-effective tips, check out these 5 ways to winterize your home and save money on your energy bills.

Can you leave a space heater running before you enter the room?

Cat next to a space heater (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another question is whether we should pre-heat our rooms first, so that we can enter into a warm and cozy room. And while experts advise against leaving a space heater running all night, it’s fine to leave the room for a few minutes providing you take safety precautions.

“If you’re 100% sure you get back in 5-10 minutes, it’s okay to leave a space heater running in an empty room,” advises Pen. “You’d be surprised how often fires occur. The space heater itself might not be the biggest danger but other items nearby, like blankets, paper, or curtains, can easily catch fire. Also, I often see people use space heaters as multi-purpose devices, drying clothes on them, or just placing them on unstable surfaces, which drastically increases the risk of a fire.

Make sure the space heater is placed on the floor and there’s nothing blocking the air like furniture or walls. Heat rises, so placing your space heater closer to the floor helps the warmth spread more quickly throughout the room.”

If you’re thinking about buying a space heater, it’s advisable to look for a model with safety features, and avoid these things you should never put near your space heater.

“It is inadvisable to run a space heater when you are not in the room, but doing so can help warm the space in advance,” agrees Veggeberg. “Utilize the timer feature to prevent unnecessary energy use when you're not in the room, and if your heater has smart controls, take advantage of remote management to warm your space just before you arrive. Space heaters are not as efficient as other sources of heat, and can present safety concerns when not utilized properly.”

Alongside these expert precautions and tips, always read the manufacturers guidance, and use with caution, especially if there are young children or pets running around the home.