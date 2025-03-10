This cheap hack to unshrink your clothes could do more damage than good — follow these 5 tips instead

There’s a stack of viral hacks on social media that are nearly as high as my laundry pile. But a clothing expert warns against taking all these tips at face value. What may appear to be a quick or cheap hack may cause more harm than good.

Jashmal Gosai, CEO at PrintLocker , warns against a recent hack to unshrink clothes, and recommends far safer methods to use. The hack suggests using a standard beauty product — hair conditioner — to stretch back shrunken garments from the wash.

However, what may seem a harmless product can leave your clothes damaged if left to soak too long.

How to unshrink clothes with hair conditioner

The hack involves filling your sink with warm water and adding ¼ of a cup of hair conditioner, before leaving your garment to soak for 20 minutes.

Once complete, the tip suggests hanging your clothes and gently stretching the fabric back to shape before leaving it to dry.

“I encourage those looking to try out hacks they found on social media involving unconventional products for laundry use, like hair conditioner, to be careful as it can potentially do more damage to your clothes than good," Gosai says.

“Be careful not to leave your shrunken clothes to soak in hair conditioner for longer than necessary or overnight as it can negatively affect the quality of the material.”

He warns that as conditioner is known for its softening properties, it’s especially important when applying the hack to graphic t-shirts or woolens, as t-shirt logos can peel and wool can weaken.

Instead, when restoring your shrunken clothing or when taking care of your garments to retain their quality, Gosai advises you to take the following five steps.

1. Wash your delicates at the correct temperature

Before you put new clothing items into the wash, check the laundry label sewn inside the clothing. It will detail the best laundry care to help maintain the item’s quality.

“For clothing pieces that are made from a delicate material such as wool jumpers, jeans, or printed shirts, set the temperature of your washing machine to a cool wash and opt for a gentle cycle," Gosai says. “High heat is a major contributor to shrinking clothes and keeping it to a cold and gentle wash can help minimize strain on the fabric.”

It will also help to have one of the best washing machines, which will give you plenty of programs to choose from, including delicate washes.

2. Don’t overload your washing machine

While it may seem tempting to cram a jumble of clothing into the washing machine drum to save on energy, it won’t necessarily save your clothes. Gosai says it could even cause your clothing to shrink further due to excessive friction.

3. Separate your load by color and material

To ensure your clothes are washed properly while maintaining their quality, Gosai recommends separating your laundry by color and by the type of fabric. “This can give your clothing enough room to spin during the cycle, preventing them from shrinking,” he says.

4. Air dry your delicate clothing

Sometimes using one of the best clothes dryers is unavoidable. During the colder seasons it’s too chilly and wet to hang your wet laundry outside to dry, even if you’re fortunate to have a backyard.

However, Gosai advises against drying your delicates in a clothes dryer. “It can weaken the fabric’s elasticity, which will make the material more susceptible to shrinking — air drying can help sustain the integrity of the material better.”

He suggests using hangers or laying your clothing to dry on a flat surface to maintain its shape, while also gently pulling the fabric back to shape if you notice any visible shrinkage from the wash.

5. Steam instead of ironing your clothes

To maintain the quality of delicate clothes, such as printed t-shirts, Gosai recommends ditching the iron for steam. “This allows the fabric to relax without straining from indirect contact with the heat, unlike an iron,” he adds.