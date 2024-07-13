7 things you need to know before using an inflatable hot tub

The sun is out, the temperature is up, and it’s time to embrace spending more time outdoors. And there’s no better place to enjoy the glorious summer than in your backyard. Having one of the best inflatable hot tubs will allow you to indulge in a spa-like experience on your doorstep, allowing you to jump in and enjoy your leisure time with friends and family whenever it takes your fancy without being crowded out at the beach or local pool.

Inflatable hot tubs have many advantages, according to Georgina Read, director at Paving Superstore . "They are easy to set up, require minimal maintenance, and can be deflated and stored away before autumn.” Before you dive in, there are a few things worth knowing to ensure you get the most out of your hot tub.

Here, we share expert advice on how to care for your inflatable hot tub and backyard so you can enjoy a fun-filled summer at home.

1. Where to put a hot tub

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It may seem the ideal place to put your inflatable hot tub on a patio or decking, as the surface is flat, but it does have some pitfalls. Read suggests they are best placed on a lawn to prevent costly damage to your patio. “The weight of the water in the pool can put pressure on the grout or cement used to hold paving stones or concrete slabs in place, potentially causing cracks or dislodging the materials over time.”

Read adds that the chemicals can also cause damage, “The chemicals used to treat the water, such as chlorine or algaecides, can potentially stain or discover paved surfaces if not properly contained.”

Craig Wilson, gardening expert at Gardeners Dream , warns against the problems caused by a hot tub placed on decking. “Consistent water exposure to decking that is not properly treated could lead to wood rot, which would inevitably lead to needing to replace your decking. Whilst there is no way to 100% waterproof your decking, treating the wood with a sealer every year or so will give it the best chance against summer pool fun.”

He also suggests purchasing a large tarpaulin to place beneath your pool, as it will keep water from reaching the wood.

2. Beware puncture risks

Opting for an inflatable hot tub gives you greater flexibility — it’s easy to store and can even be taken on vacation. However, it has one major pitfall, and that’s the risk of punctures. There’s little to enjoy when your full pool slowly starts to leak, and it’s a waste of water resources, too.

“Inflatables are susceptible to punctures and bursting, especially on rough or uneven surfaces,” says Read. “I’d advise setting them up on soft, grassy areas to minimize the risk of damage. Do a sweep of the area before you erect the pool to remove any stones and debris that could damage the exterior and lining of the pool.”

3. Protect your lawn

Although setting your inflatable hot tub up on your grass will avoid damaging your patio or decking, it will mean you’ll have to say goodbye to a lush lawn. “Grass beneath the pool will no longer have access to sunlight, and if your pool is in place for a prolonged period, grass will begin to go yellow,” says Wilson.

One way to combat this is to move your hot tub around, although you may prefer to keep it in one spot and tend to the turf in one place once you’ve deflated your hot tub for the season.

Empty the pool water on your grass can also be a problem, especially if your soil has poor drainage. “Constantly draining your pool could lead to waterlogging and potential damage to your lawn or landscaping,” says Read.

Using a mat beneath your inflatable hot tub won’t protect your grass, but it will provide added protection from unseen stones within your turf, forming a barrier to punctures. This Tixanf 100x100 inch inflatable hot tub mat is available at Amazon for $46.

4. Reuse the 'grey' water wisely

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

One way to avoid waterlogging your lawn is to limit the number of times you empty and refill your pool and then reuse the ‘grey’ water wisely. Draining the water onto your lawn or using it to water your flower beds is fine if you’re using the right chemicals and monitoring the pH level of the water. Hydropool advises that the water won’t hinder your grass or plants if its pH level is between 7.0 and 7.8.

However, before emptying the water, you’ll need to wait three days after the chemicals were last added, turn off the hot tub, and allow the water to cool before checking the pH level to ensure the chlorine level is zero. Caldera Spas also recommends checking with your local ordinances and laws before recycling the water to check if there are any restrictions.

5. Keep a check on algae

Inflatable pools are prone to algae growth without a proper filtration system. Although one way to combat this is to drain and refill your inflatable hot tub daily, we wouldn’t recommend it as it wastes a precious resource.

Instead, Read says, “Explore solutions like changing a portion of the water regularly. This can help remove some of the algae and contaminants while conserving water.”

Where you position your hot tub will also help minimize algae growth. “Algae thrive in warm, sunny conditions, so try placing your hot tub in a partially shaded area or using a pool cover when not in use to help regulate the water temperature and minimize algae growth. You can also invest in a pool vacuum or cleaner to remove algae and debris daily.”

Chemicals can also help. Read suggests using eco-friendly algaecides or pool clarifiers, like hydrogen peroxide or mineral sanitizers, to control algae growth, but advises to always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

6. Be mindful of pets and wildlife

Having an inflatable hot tub in your yard can be fun, but it can be a danger zone for wildlife and domestic pets.

Wilson suggests always staying with your pets while they are in your yard to ensure you can keep a watchful eye on them. “Should they find their way into the pool, you’ll need to be on hand to help them out, to avoid any devastating scenarios.”

Similarly, you’ll likely have wildlife exploring your yard at night. “Whilst the majority can see in the dark, they won’t be aware of the dangers of a pool, and an innocent drink could lead you to a distressing discovery in the morning.”

To overcome this problem, he suggests covering your pool with a secure cover when it is not in use.

7. Watch out for mosquitos

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the advantage of having an inflatable hot tub at home, you’re likely to spend many sunny evenings in your yard. Whether you’re dining alfresco or spending outdoor time with friends or family, Wilson says the last thing you want is to be pestered by mosquitoes, which is a risk you run if you get lazy with your pool care.

However, you may be wondering how to get rid of mosquitoes, but luckily, Wilson has some advice. “Untreated pool water can go bad quite quickly, and in the space of a week or two, you could end up with murky, stagnating water that will be incredibly enticing for mosquitos. So if you plan on popping a pool up during the heatwave, make sure to keep it well treated, and ensure that you use a net to remove any debris at the end of each day.”