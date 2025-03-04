Our Place just launched its titanium cookware line which claims to be 300% harder than stainless steel

There's a new Always Pan in town. In fact, there are 4. It's been nearly a year since Our Place launched its Always Pan Pro, which promised "the high-heat searing benefits of stainless steel or cast iron with the convenience of a nonstick effect", and its new range extends this innovation in a Mini and Large version of the Titanium Always Pan Pro, plus a Mini Perfect Pot Pro and Perfect Pot Pro.

Our Place is best known for its colorful non-stick cookware, but the Pro line deviates from this with a sleek metallic exterior and the choice of gold or silver handle accents.

The Titanium collection features Our Place's innovative no-coating, toxin-free nonstick technology, which presses a naturally hydrophobic pattern into the ultra-hardened titanium for a nonstick effect. Phew!

It also does away with the beechwood spatula that featured in the first iteration of the Always Pan Pro, instead featuring a silicone and metal spatula or silicone spoon, depending on which pan you purchase.

What's new?

The new utensils alongside the Always Pan Pro line. (Image credit: Our Place)

When I tried the Always Pan Pro a year ago, my main critique was the wooden spatula. A relic of the original Always Pan, it hung over the side of the pan's handle and, in my view, cheapened the look of this luxe piece of cookware.

It seems that the brand has embraced that idea. It's removed the spatula holder from the pan handle altogether and instead released a range of compatible utensils for a leveled-up look.

You can buy these in a bundle, and the brand includes silicone spoons with its Perfect Pots and metal and silicone spatulas with its Always Pans.

(Image credit: Our Place)

The age-old fears around PFAs are having a resurgence at the moment, with people switching everything from their frying pan to their air fryer to stay aware from "Forever Chemicals" — despite the fact that the vast majority of non-stick coatings (including Our Place's own original Always Pan) are PFA-free and totally safe.

According to Our Place, the range uses a first-of-its-kind non-toxic nonstick technology that’s coating-free and made without Forever Chemicals

I'm personally not one to fret about a bit of non-stick, but I can appreciate that a poor-quality coating will degrade over time. The majority of my own cookware is stainless steel, and I've also got a couple of the best cast iron skillets. These heat evenly, can deliver a great sear, and will last a lifetime. However, if I were to attempt to scramble an egg I'd be cleaning up the mess all day.

The Titanium line attempts, like cookware brands such as HexClad, to deliver both non-stick qualities and high-heat searing. It also claims to be 300% harder than stainless steel, backed by a lifetime warranty.

I'll be testing this latest range from Our Place to see if it lives up to its claims, but in the meantime, you can buy it at FromOurPlace.com (or FromOurPlace.co.uk) with prices starting at $155 / £150.