I just discovered a part of my washing machine I never knew needed cleaning — and it's disgusting

Even the best washing machine can become dirty without proper maintenance, but as a viral TikTok has revealed, you might be neglecting one essential cleaning task when cleaning your washer. I've been writing about homes, including how to clean your washing machine, for years, but until I saw this video on social media I had no idea that I'd been neglecting a key part of my cleaning routine. No wonder my clothes weren't coming out as squeaky-clean as they used to.

In a video that's amassed over 4 million views, TikTok user @Alanalpc revealed that only 18% of her followers knew the name of this neglected part of your washer drum— ironically called a "baffle". And when polled, 99% of her followers had no idea your washer baffles even needed cleaning.

This part of your washer plays an essential role in your laundry routine, keeping clothes and sheets moving around the drum and agitating as they spin in order to turn clothes and ensure every part of your laundry is washed. And while not every machine has removable baffles, if yours does, you should be cleaning them.

Commenters pointed out that not every washing machine has removable baffles, with some relieved users saying "mine are part of the drum and stainless steel, I don't think I've ever been so relieved".

Another said "I guess they're called "baffles" because that's how everyone feels when they find out you had to clean them!"

I can certainly relate.

How do I find out if my baffles need cleaning?

A good thing to look out for is whether your baffles are plastic. If they're made of stainless steel, they're likely a part of the drum that's built-in and therefore will be cleaned as your machine runs through regular maintenance.

The baffles in my machine are made of plastic, so I had to do some more digging to find out if they were removable. As a first port of call, look for screws or any other mechanisms that are designed for easy removal. I couldn't find any, so I consulted my manual, which didn't mention anything about removing them.

Before you try to take off any internal parts of your washer, you should definitely consult the instruction manual. Speaking to Wayfair, Dr Gareth Nye, microbiologist and a Programme Lead for Medical Science, warned that “the baffles inside your washing machine can become clogged and reduce the effectiveness of your washing machine, however, the baffles of your washing machine are extremely fragile and integral to the mechanism within your machine. The baffles can easily become damaged, so it is always advisable to seek the help of a professional when cleaning the internal aspects of any electrical appliance, especially your washing machine.”

Seeing the caked-on buildup in the viral TikTok video though, I decided I still ought to give my baffles a gentle clean without attempting to remove them. I used a spare straw cleaner to reach inside the holes on the baffle, and to my dismay, they did bring out an upsetting amount of sludgy fiber — likely a result of my beloved grey linen bedding, which always leaves fibers in my washer after I've cleaned it.

How to clean your washing machine's baffles

As shown in the TikTok video above, if the baffles in your machine can be removed, and the manufacturer recommends you take them off for cleaning, you'll need to clean both the removable parts and the area underneath the caps inside your washing machine's drum. To do this, I'd recommend using a strong antibacterial cleaner and a scrubbing brush to scrape off buildup, and then a sponge to wash your freshly-cleaned baffles with some dish soap.

Leave them to dry, and then use a scrubbing brush to remove buildup inside the machine itself. I'd refrain from using anything that can foam up as this can mess with your wash, so something like vinegar or an antibacterial cleaning spray is your best bet. Follow with some microfiber cloths to wipe away excess, then make sure you run a quick self-cleaning wash once you've re-fitted your baffles so none of your clothes end up covered in clogged up grime and fiber buildup.