This customizable standing desk is one of the strongest we've tested — and it's up to $280 off right now

In the past few years, electric standing desks have gotten pretty sturdy, but this desk from Flexispot is a whole different story. It has four legs instead of two, it can support up to 540 pounds, and it has some of the smoothest adjustment we've ever seen. On top of that, it has a splendid accoutrements of accessories for cable management and charging.

If you act fast (i.e. today), you can score the FlexiSpot E7 Plus Standing Desk for just $699 at FlexiSpot. (Click the "Bamboo" option to get this price). It's a part of Flexispot's extended Black Friday sale, which ends tonight at midnight. With this deal, you can get a solid discount on every single configuration of this desk, including the fancy ergonomic desktop options and wood finishes.

Flexispot E7 Plus: was $979 now $699 If having the strongest standing desk possible is your goal, look no further than the mighty four-legged behemoth that is the E7 Plus, which has a static weight limit of up to 540 pounds. Even though you probably won't be loading it up to capacity, that extra power translates to some of the smoothest height adjustment money can buy. (Click the "Bamboo" option to get this price).

Standing desks with four legs aren't particularly common, but there's no doubt that this design ranks the E7 among the best standing desks out there. It raises and lowers with unfettered smoothness, you can stand three people on it without any mechanical failure, and it still looks sleek despite its overbuilt underside.

Alongside its strength and stability, the E7 boasts a slew of nice accessories that keep your workspace functional and organized. Most notably, it comes with a bonus USB charging port on the front control panel and a spacious cable management tray. It also has a 15-year warranty, which is one of the most robust warranties we've seen with home office equipment.

We don't have a full review for this desk yet — that's still cooking — but we can confirm that the Flexispot E7 Plus is a quality piece of furniture. If you want to take the plunge for a discount (and potentially get it before the holidays), today's your last day to do it.