Are robot mops worth it? Here’s what the experts say

With so many households opting for hard floors, staying on top of the daily grime or dust can be a challenge. So it’s no surprise that there is a demand for the best robot mops to do all the hard work.

And while they're most effective when paired with the best robot vacuums to remove all the debris and dust first, there are plenty of hybrid models that can do both jobs — even to empty and clean themselves. After all, who really wants the labor-intensive task of filling up a bucket and wringing out a dirty mop? Robot mops cut out the effort and time of this back-breaking chore.

But while such smart gadgets seem like a no-brainer, one question that comes to mind is — are robot mops worth it? While we can’t dispute the advanced, sophisticated technology, can they deep clean just as good as traditional mopping methods?

Another thing to consider is the upfront costs of robot mops Advanced models can start from about $600 upwards. For that price, you would expect to get top-notch cleaning results, right?

We’ve called in the experts (including Tom’s Guide’s very own robot mop tester), to share their expertise on whether a robot mop is worth the investment.

What is a robot mop?

Roomba J9+ Combo robot vacuum and mop shown on floor (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Essentially, the best robot mops are designed for both dry and wet cleaning — without the manual labor. These smart tools are automated, designed with advanced sensors and intelligent algorithms to freely navigate around rooms. What’s more, they can identify and avoid obstacles like walls and furniture in real-time. Simply add water to the tank and the washable cleaning pad automatically damp mops hard floors once it’s attached.

Do robot mops do a great job at cleaning?

Roomba J9+ Combo robot vacuum and mop shown on floor (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One thing about hard floors is that they’re notoriously hard to keep clean. This is especially when there is daily traffic, and the floor is prone to spills or stains. So how well do robot mops clean?

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Robot mops can be very helpful in day-to-day cleaning, but it's important to be aware of what they can and can't do,” states Christian de Looper, robot vacuum reviewer for Tom’s Guide. “Robot mops are great at ensuring your floors are always shiny and clean, especially when it comes to lighter day-to-day spills and messes. What they're not very good at handling is larger spills or very sticky messes

Good examples of the kinds of things that robot mops can handle are small oil splashes near the stove, drops of sauce near the dinner table, and so on. With a robot mop handling those tasks, all you’ll need to do is spot clean anything very stuck to the floor, and any very large spills that should be cleaned right away.”

One thing that a robot mop can do that traditional methods of mopping can’t do effectively is to get under those hard-to-reach spots. “The biggest benefit I would say is that robot mops are hands-free convenience, and they can reach under furniture,” agrees Ahmed Mezil, CEO of Hellamaid. “The cons are, they're not the best for tough stains (especially if you have kids and your house is high traffic).”

In any case, robot mops can eliminate the risk of damaging hard floors, since they apply the correct/even amount of pressure as they clean. Plus, you’ll avoid these 7 mopping mistakes which are ruining your floor.

Are robot mops worth it?

Roomba J9+ Combo robot vacuum and mop shown on floor (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Depending on your needs, it’s clear there are various pros and cons of a robot mop — but is it really worth the spend? “If you have the extra money, robot mops may be worth it!,” says Forrest Webber, owner of Bear Brothers Cleaning, “They allow you to hand the mop to someone else while you do other things. You can also schedule cleans, keeping your floor consistently clean.”

Besides the challenging aspect of dealing with larger or heavy-duty messes on a regular basis, you might want to also invest in one of the best vacuum cleaners.. However, our experts agree that there is scope for advanced robot mops to be more proficient when tackling such issues. “Thankfully, they are getting better — newer robot mops use cleaning solutions and apply more pressure to floors to better clean stuck-on mess,” agrees de Looper. “And, they’re more precise, ensuring they get the whole floor, even the corners. But, it will likely be a while before they can handle those really large spills.”

The bottom line

If you have mainly hard flooring in your home, or don’t have the time to ensure a spotless clean, robot mops are great investments. But this will all depend on your home, needs, lifestyle and of course, budget. It is possible to find one to suit your home, and there are plenty of best cheap robot vacuum options.

The only caveat is that if you're regularly dealing with heavy-duty messes or spills, this might not be the best tool for the task. They are more suited to everyday dirt, dust and maintenance.

But if you value long-term convenience and impressive results, a robot mop might be a worthwhile investment in the long run. “The biggest benefit is time savings; you can do other things that you'd rather be doing”, adds Webber, “ If you like robots and tech, then give it a try!”

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra: $639 at Amazon Roborock's S7 MaxV Ultra vacuums and mops floors so they're not only clean but shiny too. Its strong performance is backed by features like an onboard camera for a live-view of your home, as well as a self-emptying base that can clean the mop pad.