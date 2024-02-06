Today's NYT Connections hints and answers — Tuesday, February 6, #240

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on February 6 for puzzle #240 are considerably easier than yesterday's, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.1 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #239, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #240. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow: Dress to impress

Dress to impress 🟩 Green: Side effects from eating beans

Side effects from eating beans 🟦 Blue: Have more fun, according to Rod Stewart

Have more fun, according to Rod Stewart 🟪 Purple: 15th letter

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Alright then, here's a larger hint: Today's Connections grid might initially look scientific, but you'll find more success resorting to toilet humor for one of the categories, while another may have you exclaiming "O!".

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #240?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Ostentatious, as an outfit: Bright, Flashy, Garish, Loud

Bright, Flashy, Garish, Loud 🟩 Euphemisms for flatulence: Gas, Stinker, Toot, Wind

Gas, Stinker, Toot, Wind 🟦 Kinds of blond: Dirty, Honey, Platinum, Strawberry

Dirty, Honey, Platinum, Strawberry 🟪 What "O" might mean: Hug, Of, Oxygen, Zero

No doubt inspired by the humor often demonstrated by my children, I was quick to spot a possible trend for Stinker, Toot, and Wind. After a chuckle at what I was certain must be a little in-joke from the Connections gamesmasters, I quickly moved on, fairly certain that my puerile mind would not be rewarded.

The word Zero made me briefly consider whether Strawberry and Honey could be limited edition versions of a popular soft drink (anybody for Honey Coke?), but when that didn't fizz, I moved on again, yet to make a single submission.

Perhaps with Madonna fresh in my mind from yesterday's grid, I finally found the link between the four types of blond: Dirty, Honey, Platinum, and Strawberry.

Bright, Flashy and Loud made me think of how one might describe a concert, but with Garish nearby it was clear we were talking about outfits here. Blue category complete.

Zero and Oxygen had an obvious O in common, so as I explored this theme I can be thankful for the old-school way that my mother signs off her text messages: xoxo. Of joined Hug to complete the purple O theme.

Rather improbably, the remaining words were Gas, Stinker, Toot, and Wind, leaving me to deduce that my initial - and what I assumed was rather infantile - reasoning was, in fact, entirely correct: Euphemisms for flatulence. Next time I need to trust my instincts and let it rip!

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #238, which had a difficulty rating of 3.0 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

As a fan of online chess, I was immediately drawn to Bishop and Queen, but with no rook, pawn, or knight to be found I soon realised I'd played the wrong opening.

Opting to go down a different route, I combined Bishop, Cardinal, Pastor, and Lord for my first effort of the day, leaning towards some sort of medieval title theme. One away, I replaced Lord with Prince, only to find I'd lost yet another early life.

With seemingly dozens of titles in today's grid, it was clear that I was going to have to narrow my focus, and whether it was divine inspiration or otherwise, I swapped Lord for Prior. To my relief, the green category was complete: Ecclesiastical Titles.

🟨 "Give me a break!": Brother, Lord, Please, Sheesh

Brother, Lord, Please, Sheesh 🟩 Ecclesiastical titles: Bishop, Cardinal, Pastor, Prior

Bishop, Cardinal, Pastor, Prior 🟦 Rock & Roll hall of fame inductees: Heart, Madonna, Prince, Queen

Heart, Madonna, Prince, Queen 🟪 City homophones: Deli, Niece, Roam, Soul

I'd got the break I needed, and, on that topic, I soon found a new home for Lord, alongside Brother, Please and Sheesh! for a completed yellow category.

Of those remaining, I thought Queen and Prince must surely be together, though I realised neither had anything to do with the monarchy when I spotted Madonna. We're talking music here, of course, and rock band Heart completed the Rock & Roll legends.

Deli, Niece, Roam, and Soul remained for our purple category. As any regular Connections player will know, if no immediate theme comes to mind, consider the sound of the word and not just the way it's spelled. Sure enough, it became apparent that we were jet-setting from India to France, to Italy and then South Korea: city homophones.