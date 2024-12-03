10 best gifts for PC gamers in 2024, according to a PC gamer

Whether you're looking for something to complete your rig, or need something for a PC-playing loved one, you've come to the right place. I've rounded up the best gifts for PC gamers, including a whole host of perfect pickups across a wide range of budgets.

While our best gifts for gamers guide puts an emphasis on console gaming, gifts for PC gamers is a huge interest on its own. From a GPU upgrades to some truly excellent peripherals and more, you'll find my picks for the PC gaming enthusiast in your life below that are guaranteed to impress.

Whether it's an Xbox Game Pass subscription, or superlight mouse, or powerful speakers, here are the best gifts for PC gamers.

Best gifts for PC gamers 2024

Quntis Light Bar: Gaming in the dark is a major eyestrain. A light bar has transformed my desk, making it much easy to see what I'm doing throughout the day. This option comes with auto-dimming, and connects via USB with a wireless remote puck.

Xbox Controller: A gaming mouse and keyboard combination are great, but some games are much more suited to a controller. Thankfully, Microsoft's Xbox controller is perfect for PC players and won't break the bank. Dare I say this makes a great stocking stuffer?

Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate: Get access to hundreds of games on PC (and console) with a Game Pass subscription, including huge hits like Diablo 4, Forza Horizon 5 and Stalker 2, as well as this month's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. This gift card gives your recipient 3 months of gaming.

Seagate Game Drive 2TB: With that Game Pass membership you'll need somewhere to store your games, and this plug-and-play solution from Seagate is perfect for just that — and well-priced, too.

SPONSORED Logitech G's Pro Gaming Bundle: Created with competitive esports in mind, Logitech G's Pro Gaming Bundle gives you every tool you need to win. The Pro X TKL Keyboard offers Lightspeed wireless connection for a 50 hour battery life and tournament-caliber reliability. The Pro X 2 Lightspeed headset sounds great and looks stylish, with RGB lighting. The Pro X Superlight 2 mouse is lighter, faster and more precise. Upgrade your gear and game like the best

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2: Although the bundle above is hard to beat, if there's only one thing I could snag, it's the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse. The mouse I use every day, the Superlight 2 makes alternatives feel much too hefty. It's also got the most advanced Optical Sensor around, the Hero 2.

SteelSeries Apex PRO TKL: A comfortable gaming keyboard, the SteelSeries Pro TKL offers excellent control while gaming and a comfortable typing surface when working, too.

Astro A50 X: My pick for a gaming headset (I use one every day), the Astro A50 X is a great-sounding headset that can switch between PC and console thanks to a nifty HDMI 2.1 docking station. I think any PC gamer would be excited to get this as a gift.

SteelSeries Arena 7 Speakers: If gaming headsets aren't right for your gift recipient, these SteelSeries speakers offer a subwoofer with plenty of bass for cinematic moments and impressive directional audio (and lighting), too. They really elevate the look of a gaming setup.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: The 4070 Ti is a great card that hits the sweet spot between power and value - it'll run just about anything, but won't cost you the Earth, and you can get it at a sizable discount through the holidays. This is the ultimate gift for a PC gamer, no doubt.