NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #81 (Thursday, May 23 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "No dice!" — shouldn't cause too many problems as a theme, but you might still not be completely familiar with every answer.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #81, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #81, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #81.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #81 is... "No dice!".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Ice breakers."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

TILE

TEAR

GATE

SWEET

PEER

MELTY



Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'P' and ends with 'S'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's PARTYGAMES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #81?

Drumroll, please...

CHARADES

TWISTER

CELEBRITY

TELEPHONE

MAFIA

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was PARTYGAMES.

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Nothing too tricky here, if you've played enough ice-breaking party games in your life.

I was helped by seeing the word "cards" early on. I knew this couldn't be an answer, because it blocked out a single 'H', which led me to the first actual answer: CHARADES.

That made me confident enough in the theme to go hunting for the spangram, which was actually directly below the 'S' that finished my opener: PARTYGAMES.

Said spangram neatly cordoned off two single words: TWISTER in the bottom right, and CELEBRITY above it. I've not played the latter, but it doesn't sound super fun.

Anyway, this only left two answers in the bottom left-hand corner of the board. I saw 'phone' so extended it to TELEPHONE, which left only MAFIA to play. Nice and simple.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #80 right here.