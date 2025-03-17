NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #380 (Tuesday, March 18 2025)

By published

Need help with Strands #380? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Grrr" — is the shortest theme yet and may send you off in the wrong direction.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #380, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #380, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #380.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #380 is... "Grrr".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Anger management".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • SCARED
  • DUPED
  • VOWS
  • DRESS
  • MURKY
  • PRUDE
  • VEERED
  • CARE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with D.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CROSSWORD.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #380?

Drumroll, please...

  • IRKED
  • PEEVED
  • SURLY
  • VEXED
  • CRANKY
  • TOUCHY
  • GRUMPY

Strands #380

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CROSSWORD.

Strands #380

“Grrr”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. At just four letters long, today's theme of "Grrr" is by far the shortest so far, and at first I thought it was going to be about animals that growl.

My second thought was that it would be about being annoyed, and I'm - appropriately enough - annoyed with myself for not exploring this harder before using a clue.

That clue revealed IRKED in the middle of the board, which made the rest of the puzzle a doddle. I first found PEEVED in a triangle near the top-right corner, and SURLY immediately above it.

That gave me enough to get the spangram, which today was a rather good puzzle-based pun: CROSSWORD.

This created space for me to figure out the purpose of the mystery 'X' which, it turned out, was part of VEXED. That allowed me to get CRANKY in the corner to complete the top half of the board.

Two words were left to find in the bottom segment: TOUCHY in the bottom right, and GRUMPY in the bottom left.

Ironically, given the subject matter, today's Stands left me far less irritated than yesterday's puzzle devoted to spoonerisms.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #379 right here.

Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

