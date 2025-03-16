NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #379 (Monday, March 17 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Sound switching" — is pretty painful, and possibly the toughest puzzle to date.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #379, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #379, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #379.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #379 is... "Sound switching".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Verbal slips".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

LIPS

COWS

SWELLS

SPEED

TRICK

SOON

SPILL

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SPOONERISMS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #379?

Drumroll, please...

CROW

CHIPS

WELLS

BEDDING

STRICKEN

BLUSHING

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was SPOONERISMS.

Strands #379

“Sound switching”

💡🔵💡🔵

💡🔵💡🔵

💡🔵🔵🟡

Hi Strands fans. If you found yourself utterly bewildered by today's puzzle, you're not alone.

As you can see from the score sheet above, I needed a clue for almost every answer, and even after they were all in place, I still needed to look up what on Earth I'd just decoded.

SPOONERISMS, if you're unfamiliar, are verbal slips where the first letters of phrases are swapped. E.g: "You hissed the mystery lecture", rather than "You missed the history lecture."

So what you have here is actually three pairs of otherwise unconnected words.

Rather than going through the order in which I got them as usual (not much use when they were almost all clues), I'll just run through the links.

BLUSHING + CROW is "Crushing Blow".

BEDDING + WELLS is "Wedding Bells".

STRICKEN + CHIPS is "Chicken Strips".

Yep. That's it.

Hopefully we'll be back to normal tomorrow...

