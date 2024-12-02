NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #275 (Tuesday, December 3 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Lead the way" — isn't especially clear, but shouldn't be too tough once you have some answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #275, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #275, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #275.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #275 is... "Lead the way"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Banish the darkness".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

CHANT

REAL

FLIGHT

GIFT

SANER

CALL

HEAP

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'I' and ends with 'N'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ILLUMINATION.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #275?

Drumroll, please...

CANDLE

TORCH

HEADLAMP

FLASHLIGHT

LANTERN

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was ILLUMINATION.

Strands #275

“Lead the way”

🔵💡🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I'm not really sure the theme "Lead the way" is very helpful today. All the same, a single clue was all I needed to get through the puzzle relatively unscathed.

I found the first answer on my own: CANDLE in the bottom-left corner. But after some head scratching, I couldn't think of what this had to do with the theme, so used a clue which revealed TORCH.

Okay, so it's just about lighting? Pretty tenuous, but at least I could get going. I found the spangram after this, with ILLUMINATION spelt backwards from bottom to top. This cordoned off HEADLAMP in the top-left corner, clearing the west side of the grid.

Two answers were left to find on the other half. FLASHLIGHT came first in the top left, and that just left LANTERN to find in the bottom right to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #274 right here.