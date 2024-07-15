NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #134 (Monday, July 15 2024)
Need help with Strands #134? Here are some hints and the answers
Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Give it the ol' college try" — is really hard if you happen to be playing from outside the United States.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #134, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #134, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #134.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #134 is... "Give it the ol' college try".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Degrees of difficulty".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- WEEK
- WORK
- RIVERS
- TONES
- STREET
- BORE
- WORD
- WRENS
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'U' and ends with 'S'.
Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox!
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's UNIVERSITIES.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #134?
Drumroll, please...
- DUKE
- BROWN
- TEMPLE
- NORTHWESTERN
- RICE
- TUFTS
...and the spangram was UNIVERSITIES.
Strands #134
“Give it the ol' college try”
💡🔵🔵🔵
🟡🔵🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. Apologies in advance for my ignorance here: as someone educated in the UK, and having never lived in the United States, I can't say I know of many American universities beyond Harvard, Yale, Princeton and MIT - none of which feature here.
That made today's puzzle really tough, and I actually had to use a clue on my first turn, which revealed DUKE - an institution I actually had heard of. BROWN to its left was also one I was familiar with, but I didn't recognize TEMPLE, so it was just as well it was spelt out for me to complete the bottom half.
UNIVERSITIES was the spangram that snaked immediately above those three words to divide the board in two, leaving three answers to find in the top half.
After trying 'Western', I realized this was part of the longer NORTHWESTERN, which mercifully took up the majority of the top half. I had nine letters left to find two answers.
RICE is another one I was unfamiliar with, but that neatly left TUFTS, which I did know of.
That was really tricky for me. It really underlines how you're immediately in trouble if you don't know the subject matter of the theme with Strands. Hopefully tomorrow's will be back in my wheel house...
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #133 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.