NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #119 (Sunday, June 30 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Cut and color" — is a tough one, even once you've figured out what it relates to.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #119, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #119, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #119.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #119 is... "Cut and color".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Put it on a ring"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

DARE

TALE

TEEM

STONES

RENT

MELT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'J' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's JEWELTONES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #119?

Drumroll, please...

RUBY

SAPPHIRE

TOPAZ

EMERALD

GARNET

AMETHYST

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was JEWELTONES

Strands #119

“Cut and color”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵💡🔵🔵

🟡

Hi Strands fans. I really struggled with today's puzzle. It doesn't help that I know basically nothing about jewellery and precious gems, but the spangram didn't help either.

I saw the word "JEWEL" quite early on, but I've not heard the term JEWELTONES before, hence it being the last word I got as I struggled over the line.

It started poorly when I had to use a clue, after initially assuming that the theme - "Cut and color" - would relate to hair styling. That clue gave me RUBY, and I was able to get a few answers simply by reciting jewels that I'd heard of, like SAPPHIRE to its right and TOPAZ in the bottom left. EMERALD also fit this bill in the bottom-right corner.

After that, it was a struggle. I reluctantly had to use a second clue, which revealed GARNET - a word I've never heard before. I have, however, heard of AMETHYST, and am pretty disappointed that I didn't see it wrapped around itself in the middle of the board given the tell-tale 'Y'.

That just left the spangram, and it's one of those words that I didn't decode until I'd traced it all the way round. I completely accept it's a well-known term but, apparently not to me!

Hopefully tomorrow's topic will be something I know inside out after this embarrassing performance!

Yesterday's Strands answers

