Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders may be later than expected — here’s the latest rumored date

It’s set to be a big week for the Nintendo Switch 2. The Nintendo Direct dedicated to the hybrid console is set for Wednesday (April 2), and while it had been initially assumed the device would be made available for pre-order directly following the event, that may not be the case.

According to Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, who claims to have seen “internal emails and documents” provided by a source at a “large US retailer,” Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will begin on Wednesday, April 9. This would be exactly one week after the Switch 2 Direct.

The same documents also refer to an “exclusive collectible coin,” which is reportedly set to be a pre-order bonus for those who secure their Switch 2 unit early.

This latest Switch 2 pre-order rumor contradicts a leak from Best Buy Canada last week. The electronics specialist published a blog post noting, “Switch 2 pre-orders begin April 2,” before quickly deleting it when various stock trackers picked up the post and shared it.

While I would normally defer to the retailer in this situation, Henderson has a solid track record of accurate exclusive scoops. And the fact that Best Buy opted to remove the post once it picked up some traction makes Henderson’s reporting appear even more credible.

At this stage, we can’t definitively say when Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will go live. Both the April 2 and April 9 dates should be taken as mere speculation. Nintendo has not officially commented on the matter. Nevertheless, if you want to secure a Switch 2 pre-order as soon as possible, you probably want to be ready starting this week.

Another tidbit from Henderson’s latest report is that retailers expect Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order allocations to sell out the same day they are made available. This is hardly a great surprise — the Switch 2 is going to be a big seller — but it should forewarn anybody who wants a Nintendo Switch 2 at launch to be prepared to lock in their order.

