Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders may be later than expected — here’s the latest rumored date

News
By published

Insider tips Switch 2 pre-orders to go live next week

Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)

It’s set to be a big week for the Nintendo Switch 2. The Nintendo Direct dedicated to the hybrid console is set for Wednesday (April 2), and while it had been initially assumed the device would be made available for pre-order directly following the event, that may not be the case.

According to Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, who claims to have seen “internal emails and documents” provided by a source at a “large US retailer,” Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will begin on Wednesday, April 9. This would be exactly one week after the Switch 2 Direct.

The same documents also refer to an “exclusive collectible coin,” which is reportedly set to be a pre-order bonus for those who secure their Switch 2 unit early.

This latest Switch 2 pre-order rumor contradicts a leak from Best Buy Canada last week. The electronics specialist published a blog post noting, “Switch 2 pre-orders begin April 2,” before quickly deleting it when various stock trackers picked up the post and shared it.

While I would normally defer to the retailer in this situation, Henderson has a solid track record of accurate exclusive scoops. And the fact that Best Buy opted to remove the post once it picked up some traction makes Henderson’s reporting appear even more credible.

Nintendo Switch 2 promo image

(Image credit: Nintendo)

At this stage, we can’t definitively say when Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will go live. Both the April 2 and April 9 dates should be taken as mere speculation. Nintendo has not officially commented on the matter. Nevertheless, if you want to secure a Switch 2 pre-order as soon as possible, you probably want to be ready starting this week.

Another tidbit from Henderson’s latest report is that retailers expect Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order allocations to sell out the same day they are made available. This is hardly a great surprise — the Switch 2 is going to be a big seller — but it should forewarn anybody who wants a Nintendo Switch 2 at launch to be prepared to lock in their order.

If you want to make sure you score yourself a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, be sure to bookmark our dedicated Switch 2 pre-order hub. This is your one-stop shop with the latest information, and when the time comes, you’ll find those all-important retailer links as well.

Meanwhile, if you’re feeling the hype for the big reveal event, we have a Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live blog offering in-depth coverage before, during and after the show.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Gaming News
Rory Mellon
Rory Mellon
Entertainment Editor (UK)

Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about nintendo
Switch 2 console and logo

This is the one Switch 2 upgrade I want — and it's probably not what you think
Nintendo Switch 2 promo image

Nintendo Switch 2 needs these 5 features to be the perfect gaming handheld
MacBook Air M4

MacBook Air M4 just hit its lowest price ever in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — save on this year's best laptop (so far)
See more latest
Most Popular
The iPad Pro propped on a bench.
Apple’s M5 iPad Pro and MacBook Pro reportedly on track to launch this year — what we know
Apple Health on iPhone and Apple Watch
iOS 19 could pack an 'AI doctor' in your iPhone — here's how
Popular memes recreated in a Studio Ghibli art style in ChatGPT
The controversial ChatGPT 'Studio Ghibli' trend explained — what you need to know
Nintendo Switch 2 console on a blue background
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live — how to watch, and latest updates
Reese Witherspoon in Fear
This '90s Reese Witherspoon classic is so bad it's good — and it's leaving Tubi soon
Peacock app on a tablet with popcorn
New on Peacock in April 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch
Danny (Willa Fitzgerald) and Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) about to kiss in Netflix&#039;s &quot;Pulse&quot;.
I watch Netflix for a living — here’s the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week
The White Lotus; Dying for Sex
5 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, HBO and more (March 24-30)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, March 31 (#659)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #393 (Monday, March 31 2025)