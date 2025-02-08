PSN down — live updates on major PlayStation Network outage
We're now on day 2 of the PSN outage
If you were planning on getting some gaming in on your PS5 or PS5 Pro this weekend, think again. The PlayStation Network is still down after going dark worldwide Friday evening, making this one of the largest PSN outages ever. The PlayStation status page says only "some services are experiencing issues," but this appears to be a full outage, with everything from sign-in to gaming to the PlayStation Store offline.
The first wave of reports that there were issues with the PlayStation Network came in around 6 p.m. ET on Friday. At around 8:45 p.m. ET, the PlayStation support account tweeted it was "aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN." There have been no updates since then. The PlayStation status page notes that all PlayStation platforms are impacted including PS5 and PS4 alongside legacy platforms PS3 and PS Vita as well as the PlayStation Store.
Already this outage has stretched on longer than the previous time PSN was down in October, which lasted roughly 9 hours. Meanwhile, thousands of angry PlayStation players have taken to social media to express their frustration. Call of Duty fans have been some of the most vocal, as the outage coincides with a promotional weekend for Black Ops 6 where players could earn double XP through Monday.
Sony hasn't given any indication of when the issue will be fully resolved for all users but has confirmed it is working to restore access. We’ll update this story as we learn more.
PSN outage latest live updates
PlayStation players aren't happy
PlayStation users are reporting sign-in issues for PSN, and the PlayStation Network service status dashboard indicates that players “might have difficulty signing in or creating an account for PlayStation Network. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”
Meanwhile, players are rushing to social media to voice their frustrations about the outage, with one Reddit thread on the PlayStation subreddit raking up over 10,000 comments, mostly complaints from unhappy gamers.
Marvel Rivals developer in talks with PlayStation directly
As PSN remains dark, game makers have been chiming in with updates and apologies of their own. The team behind the popular team-based shooter Marvel Rivals issued the following statement on X:
"Due to PlayStation server’s emergent issue today, PlayStation users might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We are actively communicating with the PlayStation team and will restore the game once we receive a solution plan from the PlayStation team. We apologize for any inconvenience and will notify the community through official channels once the issue is fixed. Thank you for your patience and understanding."
