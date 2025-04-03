Nintendo Switch 2 — Nvidia says it has 10x the graphics power of original Switch

There are plenty of aspects of the Nintendo Switch 2 that Nintendo is happy to tell you about. However, one place the company has been relatively quiet is the actual internal specs.

We've learned it will include a "custom processor made by Nvidia," but that doesn't tell us much about the power.

Thankfully, Nvidia has offered some info about the chip to help gauge how much more powerful the Switch 2 is than the original console. Nvidia says the hybrid game console will have "10x the graphics performance of the Nintendo Switch."

That massive jump isn't happening just because of graphical power.

Instead of just raw power, Nvidia confirmed support for DLSS, allowing the console to upscale games and provide better performance. The same technology is used in Nvidia’s beloved desktop and laptop GPUs. This is where much of that 10x power claim is likely coming from.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This technology enables frame generation capabilities in the desktop and laptop chips, but Nvidia didn't say whether the Switch 2 would support that or exactly which version of DLSS is included.

Nvidia says the Switch 2's custom GPU will have dedicated RT and Tensor Cores. The RT cores will enable real-time ray tracing, which the company says offers “lifelike lighting, reflections, and shadows for more immersive worlds."

Meanwhile, the Tensor cores "enable AI-powered face tracking and background removal in video chat use cases, enhancing social gaming and streaming."

There's even more Nvidia tech inside the Switch 2, as the console's variable refresh rate in handheld mode works thanks to Nvidia G-Sync.

For more, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on for our initial impressions about the console and Mario Kart World.