Nintendo Switch 2 — Nvidia says it has 10x the graphics power of original Switch

News
By published

That's a huge jump, but where's it coming from?

A Nintendo Switch 2 console in hand
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There are plenty of aspects of the Nintendo Switch 2 that Nintendo is happy to tell you about. However, one place the company has been relatively quiet is the actual internal specs.

We've learned it will include a "custom processor made by Nvidia," but that doesn't tell us much about the power.

Thankfully, Nvidia has offered some info about the chip to help gauge how much more powerful the Switch 2 is than the original console. Nvidia says the hybrid game console will have "10x the graphics performance of the Nintendo Switch."

That massive jump isn't happening just because of graphical power.

Instead of just raw power, Nvidia confirmed support for DLSS, allowing the console to upscale games and provide better performance. The same technology is used in Nvidia’s beloved desktop and laptop GPUs. This is where much of that 10x power claim is likely coming from.

Comparison of Switch and Switch 2 versions of Breath of the Wild

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This technology enables frame generation capabilities in the desktop and laptop chips, but Nvidia didn't say whether the Switch 2 would support that or exactly which version of DLSS is included.

Nvidia says the Switch 2's custom GPU will have dedicated RT and Tensor Cores. The RT cores will enable real-time ray tracing, which the company says offers “lifelike lighting, reflections, and shadows for more immersive worlds."

Meanwhile, the Tensor cores "enable AI-powered face tracking and background removal in video chat use cases, enhancing social gaming and streaming."

There's even more Nvidia tech inside the Switch 2, as the console's variable refresh rate in handheld mode works thanks to Nvidia G-Sync.

For more, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on for our initial impressions about the console and Mario Kart World.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Gaming News
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about handheld gaming
A person holding a Nintendo Switch 2 playing Mario Kart World

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Steam Deck: Why Nintendo's handheld could be the one to beat
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch — 13 biggest upgrades you need to know
A brown Lomography Lomo&#039;Instant Wide Glass instant camera

I really enjoyed testing this Lomography instant camera — but it looks so goofy that teenagers laughed at me
See more latest
Most Popular
Laían (Christina Chong) and Kirk (Paul Wesley) in &quot;Star Trek: Strange New Worlds&quot; season 3
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' gets retro in new season 3 teaser trailer — watch it here
The Accountant 2 with Jon Bernthal and Ben Affleck
'The Accountant 2' trailer with Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal looks like an amazing sequel to my favorite guilty pleasure action thriller
ChatGPT logo on phone
ChatGPT-5 is coming 'soon' — here's what we know
Nintendo Switch 2 console in handheld mode on a blue background
Switch 2 battery life confirmed — and it’s not good news
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Charles Leclerc of Monaco battle for track position into turn one at the start of the F1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka International Racing Course.
F1 2025: Where to watch Japanese Grand Prix live stream
An example of Premiere Pro being used for generating an image
Adobe Premiere Pro just got a huge generative AI upgrade — here's all the new features
Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer
Netflix crowns new No. 1 show — what to know about ‘Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer’
Austin (played by Michael Theo), left, has some interesting news for author Julian Hartswood (Ben Miller)
How to watch 'Austin' online from anywhere – stream the heartwarming comedy that destroys Autism stereotypes
IKEA BÄSINGEN shower chair
IKEA just dropped its new line of accessible home products — and it’s surprisingly stylish
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 reveal
Qualcomm announces the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 — what you need to know