Lenovo Legion Go 'S' leak gives first look at new budget PC gaming handheld — it won't be powerful

There's been talk of Lenovo launching a follow up to its Legion Go PC gaming handheld for awhile now. Whispers of a Legion Go 2 and Legion Go Lite have started to increase and now it appears we have our first look at a new budget gaming handheld — and it's dropping the "Lite" for an "S."

A new leak (via Windows Central) has shown off renders of a Lenovo Legion Go "S," and it's a huge departure from what the Lenovo Legion Go has to offer. In fact, with its white design, RGB-outlined analog sticks, and size, it's not too far off an Asus ROG Ally.

Some clear changes from the original Legion Go include a more rounded look, a change in layout with the Menu and View buttons now closer to the display, and having no touchpad. However, the biggest change of all is the lack of detachable controllers — one of the Legion Go's unique highlights.

Of course, this is tipped to be a budget gaming handheld, meaning Lenovo has to make some sacrifices. That also includes display size and performance, with VideoCardz previously spotting the "S" may come in a 7-inch display size (smaller than the Legion Go's 8.8-inch screen). Another leak states the Go "S" model will come equipped with an AMD Ryzen Z2 with Zen3+ and RDNA2, rather than the Ryzen Z1 Extreme with Zen4 cores in the current Legion Go.

Judging by the Legion Go's price, which stands at $549 right now, the "S" version is expected to be considerably more affordable — seeing how it loses the detachable controllers, kickstand, multiple back buttons, and performance. No price has been announced, but the reports suggest it could cost anywhere between $300 to $400.

It isn't just the Legion Go "S" to look out for, as the Legion Go 2 is also rumored to be in development. As leaks claim, Lenovo promised that they are looking to "provide even more features" than the Gen 1 version. As of May, Lenovo has been reportedly developing the new gaming handheld, but it isn't certain when they may be released.

With the Lenovo Legion Go being the best Windows PC gaming handheld you can get, we're excited to see how Lenovo cranks up the performance on the rumored sequel and takes off the price on the "Lite" version. Who knows, with CES 2025 coming up, we may even get a sneak peek for what's in store.