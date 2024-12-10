Amazon Prime is giving away 10 free games to celebrate ‘Secret Level’ show — how to get yours

Amazon Prime Video’s new video game anthology show "Secret Level" premieres today (Dec. 10), and to mark the occasion, Prime Gaming is giving away 10 free games — including titles that feature in the show.

If you’ve never heard of Prime Gaming, it’s an included extra with Amazon Prime and offers subscribers access to a treasure trove of gaming goodies. The flagship perk is its rotating selection of free games, and while there are usually a handful of worthwhile titles available on Prime Gaming each month, we’re being gifted right now with double-digit freebies.

You can see the full list of available ‘Secret Level’ freebies on Prime Gaming below but my personal favorite is The Outer Worlds. This zany RPG comes from Obsidian Entertainment, the studio behind Fallout: New Vegas and the one that's working on the Xbox console exclusive Avowed. You play a spacer that sets out on a mission across a vast galaxy controlled by greedy corporations. Packed with witty writing and a choice-driven story, it’s a real hoot.

'Secret Level' freebies on Prime Gaming

Other highlights right now include indie-darling Spelunky, classic RPGs Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition and its sequel Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition alongside a pair of Warhammer 40,000 games — Dawn of War and Space Marine. All of these freebies are playable on PC (via GoG), and you just need an Amazon Prime account to grab them.

If all those free games weren’t enough for you, Prime Gaming is offering them as a bonus alongside its regular rotating selection of freebies. So, right now, you can also get free PC copies of Mafia: Definitive Edition, BioShock Remastered, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Tale from the Borderlands, Dishonored: Definitive Edition and loads more.

There are currently more than 70 free games available on Prime Gaming, and while a few dozen are smaller indie titles that play best on mobile, there are plenty of classics and modern blockbusters. Frankly, if you can’t find at least a few picks in the service’s current free game library that appeal to you then playing video games might not be for you.

I’ve argued for a while that Prime Gaming is among Amazon Prime’s most overlooked membership benefits, but the gaming-focused service is truly spoiling subscribers this month. While ‘Secret Level’ itself might be getting fairly lukewarm reviews (it’s only 64% rated on Rotten Tomatoes , at the time of writing), at least the coinciding freebies are pretty awesome.