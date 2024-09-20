Newly dropped 'Outer Banks' photos give fans a peek at what's going down in season 4

"Outer Banks" fans recently got their first look at the soon-to-come fourth season of the Netflix teen drama, with the official teaser trailer debuting on Thursday, August 29.

Before the first batch of the new episodes hit the streamer on Thursday, October 10 — like fellow hit Netflix series "Emily in Paris," "Stranger Things" and "Bridgerton," the show is adopting a split-release model for season 4, with the final five eps to premiere nearly a month later on Thursday, November 7 — take an early look at what John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) and the rest of your favorite treasure hunters will be up to in the new season.

A batch of newly dropped stills from "Outer Banks" season 4 catches us up with the entire beloved Pogues crew, including Madison Bailey as Kiara Carrera, Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward, Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank and Carlacia Grant as Cleo.

The pics also show the return of some of those more well-to-do Kooks, including Austin North as Sarah's ex Topper and Drew Starkey as her brother Rafe. And the snaps also highlight new characters being introduced this season, such as Lightner, played by Rigo Sanchez. Lightner is described as "an imposing stranger with a piratical nerve" and a "dangerous and calculating outdoorsman" who will test the Pogues in the new episodes.

Image 1 of 10 Chase Stokes as John B, Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 401 of Outer Banks (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix) Mia Challis as Ruthie, Austin North as Topper, Drew Starkey as Rafe, Fiona Palomo as Sofia, Deion Smith as Kelce in episode 404 of Outer Banks (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix) Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Carlacia Grant as Cleo in episode 401 of Outer Banks (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix) Madison Bailey as Kiara, Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 402 of Outer Banks (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix) Rigo Sanchez as Lightner in episode 403 of Outer Banks (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix) Madison Bailey as Kiara, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Jonathan Daviss as Pope in episode 403 of Outer Banks (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix) Rudy Pankow as JJ, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Jonathan Daviss as Pope in episode 401 of Outer Banks (Image credit: Rudy Pankow as JJ, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Jonathan Daviss as Pope in episode 401 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix) Drew Starkey as Rafe, Austin North as Topper in episode 402 of Outer Banks (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix) Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Madison Bailey as Kiara in episode 402 of Outer Banks (Image credit: Netflix) Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in episode 401 of Outer Banks (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Last we saw the Pogues and Co. was in the show's third season, which dropped all the way back in February 2023. In the season 3 finale, after they had discovered the gold in El Dorado, the show jumped 18 months into the future and saw John B and the rest of the gang receive a proposal from a man named Wes Genrette (David Jensen). He wanted them to track down the treasure of the notorious English pirate known as Blackbeard. Per Tudum, the upcoming fourth season will take viewers back in time to see exactly what led up to that moment.

Season 4 will see the teens attempt to have a normal life after all of their gold-hunting antics, including setting up a new home as well as a bait, tackle and charter tour shop. "But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, and are drawn back into the 'G; game for a whole new adventure," reads the Netflix synopsis.

"Before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels, racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future — who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?"

Honestly, we'd expect nothing less from these crazy kids!

We'll get to see it all — well, the first five episodes at least — when "Outer Banks" season 4 debuts on Netflix on October 10. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all updates surrounding the fourth season, including behind-the-scenes tidbits, actor insights, character descriptions, on-set photos and new trailers. In the meantime, you can revisit the first three seasons of the action-adventure teen drama with a Netflix subscription.