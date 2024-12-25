There's been 46 Prime Video original movies this year — here's the 5 to watch now

Prime Video released an impressive 46 original movies in 2024. That may not be as many as other streaming platforms, but it's still an impressive number.

But how can you pick a movie to watch out of so many options? That's where we come in. We've handpicked five of this year's Prime Video original movies that are worth your time.

These flicks run the gamut from touching romances to exciting action thrillers. So whatever you're in the mood for right now, our list has something for everyone. All you have to do is grab the popcorn and maintain an open mind as you check out these Prime Video original movies from 2024.

'Road House'

Road House - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

In this remake of the 1989 action flick, former UFC middleweight fighter Elwood Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal), haunted by his past, becomes head bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. As he works to reform the establishment, he confronts local crime boss Ben Brandt, who wants to control the area for his own gain. Dalton's efforts to protect the community and those he cares about lead to escalating disputes, culminating in a violent showdown that forces him to confront his inner demons and fight for redemption.

►Watch on Prime Video

'Brothers'

Brothers - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage star as twins (yes, twins!) Moke and Jady Munger, who grew up firmly entrenched in the criminal world. But 30 years later, the adult Moke is on the up and up trying to live an honest life with his pregnant wife. However, Jady has just been released from prison and is looking to take on a new heist. They agree to go on one last trip to pull it off, and it's just as zany as you can imagine.

►Watch on Prime Video

'The Idea of You'

The Idea of You - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Solène Marchand (Anne Hathaway) is a 40-year-old divorced art gallery owner who accompanies her daughter to a music festival and unexpectedly embarks on a passionate affair with Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the charismatic lead singer of the popular boy band August Moon. Their relationship blossoms despite the age difference and becomes something much more serious than either of them could have planned in this ridiculously romantic affair that'll have you going through tissues like water.

►Watch on Prime Video

'Música'

Música - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Rudy (Rudy Mancuso) is a young man with synesthesia, a condition where he perceives everyday sounds as a symphony in his mind. Struggling to balance his artistic pursuits like puppetry and music with his mother's expectations to embrace their Brazilian heritage in Newark, New Jersey, Rudy's life is often a solitary one. It then becomes more complicated when he meets and falls for Isabella (Camila Mendes), a fellow Brazilian American who understands his unique experiences. This magical movie is an inspiration as it explores what's in Ruby's mind while reconciling his everyday pursuits, and the romance is the cherry on top of the sundae.

►Watch on Prime Video

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Upgraded'

Upgraded - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Ana Santos (Camila Mendes)is an ambitious intern in the New York art scene who, after a lucky upgrade to first class on a flight to London, meets William (Archie Renaux). When he mistakenly believes her to be an art director, Ana uses this misunderstanding to advance her career. But she ends up falling for him and has to find a way to extricate herself from the web of lies. Hey, no one has to be forthright when they're pretty people, right?

►Watch on Prime Video