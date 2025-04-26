5 shows like 'Fire Country' to stream after season 3

The CBS hit show "Fire Country" just wrapped its gripping third season, during which January’s devastating L.A. wildfires claimed lives and displaced countless families. For many viewers, the show struck a painful chord, blurring the line between fiction and reality.

What sets "Fire Country" apart is its respectful, compelling portrayal of incarcerated people given a second chance as volunteer firefighters. It’s raw, heartfelt and deeply human.

If you're hooked on the adrenaline, emotion and high-stakes drama, here are some of the best shows like "Fire Country" to watch next.

'Chicago Fire'

"Chicago Fire" has become the cornerstone of emergency response dramas. In fact, it resonated so well with its audience that it inspired two additional spinoffs, "Chicago Med" and "Chicago PD." There's even been plenty of crossover action, leading fans to embrace the trio as a franchise dubbed One Chicago.

Under the guidance of Dick Wolf, the mastermind behind "Law & Order," it's no surprise this series has done so well, going strong 13 years and counting. "Chicago Fire" gives you plenty of action while staying true to the personal stories we look for in emergency dramas.

While definitely fictional, the show stays as close to reality as possible, making each episode both exciting and believable.

'Station 19'

"Station 19" focuses on the lives of the men and women firefighters working at the Seattle fire station. It actually launched as a spinoff of "Grey's Anatomy" and endured for seven seasons until its untimely cancellation in 2024.

The show is an up-close-and-personal look at the highs and lows of working as a firefighter, and all the drama and conflict it brings into their lives

What makes this show so appealing is the fully developed characters. Each one of them seems like a real person you might encounter. That authenticity makes the show treasured as it is among fans, which is why its cancellation was incredibly disappointing.

'Rescue Me'

"Rescue Me" is one of those shows that became a hit because of its surprising blend of humor, raw honesty and action-based plotlines. The FX dramedy aired a few years after 9/11, which is important to keep in mind when you start watching the show.

Denis Leary stars as firefighter Tommy Gavin, who regularly talks to a cousin who died during the attacks. All the while, he battles losing his ex-wife, maintaining a relationship with his kids and struggling with complicated feelings towards his cousin's widow.

While "Rescue Me" does more of a deep dive into the demons of Denis Leary's character, that doesn't make it less of an intense, exciting show. It expertly walks a fine line between comedy and tragedy. You'll be laughing as you cry during this series.

'Third Watch'

Despite "Third Watch" first airing in the late '90s, it still holds up well so many years later. It's a New York-based drama that will leave you a bit nostalgic, especially if you grew up during that era.

The show follows a group of paramedics, police officers and firefighters. You get a balance of everyone's involvement in different emergency situations during the 3 to 11 p.m. shift. "Third Watch" didn't last nearly as long as it could (or should) have, but at least you can stream it now.

'9-1-1'

Like some other picks on our list, "9-1-1" focuses on the full range of L.A. emergency responders, including firefighters, cops, paramedics and phone operators. Many of the situations are serious, of course, but others are way over-the-top and funny, giving this show a blend of action and comic relief.

The success of the show sparked a Texas spinoff "9-1-1: Lone Star" (and one set in Nashville coming soon), but I recommend sticking with the original. "9-1-" may not be the most realistic on our list, but it's consistently entertaining from start to finish.

