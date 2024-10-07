'Outer Banks' season 4 new characters — here's who you'll be meeting

We're nearing the end of our wait to be reunited with John B. Routledge (Chase Stokes), Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), Kiara Carrera (Madison Bailey), Pope Heyward (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow), better known as the Pogues from "Outer Banks" — season 4 of the Netflix teen drama will hit the streamer on Thursday, October 10.

And when it does, there will be several new characters joining that cast of familiar faces, which also include Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Austin North as Topper, Drew Starkey as Rafe and Fiona Palomo as Sofia, with the latter being upped to series regular for the fourth season.

Among the newcomers this season are J. Anthony Crane ("Dead Ringers") as Chandler Groff, a recent widower who welcomes the Pogues on their latest adventure despite his grief. Pollyanna McIntosh ("The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live") will also appear as Dalia, a "revolutionary-like leader and worldly baddie" who comes face-to-face with the Pogues.

Brianna Brown ("Dynasty") joins the cast as Hollis Robinson, a big realtor on Kildare Island who previously worked with Ward and now has her eye on Rafe. Rigo Sanchez ("Animal Kingdom") will star as Lightner, a "dangerous and calculating outdoorsman" who will test the Pogues. And Mia Challis ("FBI International") rounds out the group of season 4 newbies as Ruthie, a wild child who develops a close relationship with Topper.

We'll also see more from David Jensen as Wes Genrette, who was introduced back in the season 3 finale when he approached the Pogues with a new adventure: Tracking down the treasure of the notorious English pirate known as Blackbeard, all for a hefty payout. "After some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, and are drawn back into the 'G' game for a whole new adventure," reads the Netflix synopsis.

It's unclear whether two other major cast members — Charles Esten as Ward Cameron, Sarah's father, and Charles Halford as Big John, John B's dad — will be joining those newcomers in the season 4 cast, seeing as how both paternal figures (spoiler alert!) plummeted off a cliff and perished in the season 3 finale. However, "Outer Banks" is known for its big surprises, so we wouldn't be shocked to hear about a faked death or two next season.

As seen in the new "OBX" season 4 trailer, that search for Blackbeard's long-lost bounty will power the new episodes, which will continue a release trend shared by fellow Netflix series "Emily in Paris," "Stranger Things" and "Bridgerton" and arrive in two separate batches this fall: After the first five action-packed episodes drop on October 10, the final five will arrive nearly a month later on Thursday, November 7.

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all updates surrounding "Outer Banks" season 4, including behind-the-scenes tidbits, character descriptions, casting news, on-set photos and new trailers. In the meantime, you can revisit the first three seasons of the action-adventure teen drama with a Netflix subscription.