'Knives Out 3' finally has a title and release date for Netflix — prepare for the most dangerous case yet

Ready for another mystery? Well, you'd better be, considering the release date and title for Daniel Craig’s upcoming Netflix movie has finally been revealed. “Knives Out” was the first movie to launch Rian Johnson's murder-mystery franchise, and it introduced us to the famous detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). Next came “Glass Onion," another huge success that focused on a different group of characters involved in a very perplexing crime.

Now we have the third movie titled “Wake Up Dead Man”, which only makes this mystery movie more …. mysterious. The name reveal didn’t provide any plot details, but it could give us an insight into what to expect. We know that the first movie had a huge display of knives and the second movie featured an extensive conservatory-type building shaped like a glass onion, so that must mean the meaning of “Wake Up Dead Man” is hidden in plain sight.

It’s possible that the next “Knives Out” mystery will introduce some haunting aspects, much like Poirot’s “A Haunting in Venice'." The new group of suspects could see the victim appear after their supposed death, or Blanc could be working with the victim to stage a potential death in order to find the true killer. Of course, these are just theories right now based on the name alone.

“Knives Out 3” will be released sometime in 2025 on Netflix. Johnson signed a two-sequel deal with Netflix to distribute upcoming movies in the franchise. It's unknown whether this mystery thriller will also arrive in theaters for a brief run, like "Glass Onion."

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcIMay 24, 2024

This franchise is finally getting darker

In the 45-second video, we hear Daniel Craig offer a few words about the upcoming movie in his Southern account: “In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed.” His referencing the first two titles suggests the third movie’s meaning is staring us right in the face — we just don’t know what it is yet.

Judging by the short clip, it seems very dark and mysterious. The first two movies were more comedic and colorful, but we might be taking a different path this time if Blanc is truly going to face his “most dangerous crime.” Even the gothic font and coffin in the background hint at a potential setting, which leads me to believe it’s London, England.

No other cast members have been announced, nor do we have a teaser trailer or synopsis. In the meantime, we can keep investigating any small hints given to us, but it shouldn’t be too long until we receive more information from Netflix and Johnson.

Johnson did in fact release a statement on Twitter (X) saying: “I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies. We’re about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going.”

“Wake Up Dead Man” will be released on Netflix in 2025. Currently, you can stream “Knives Out” on Prime Video and the second movie “Glass Onion” on Netflix .