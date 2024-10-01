Is 'Outer Banks' season 4 the end? Star Madelyn Cline says it has a 'sense of looming finality'

"Outer Banks" season 4 hasn't even begun yet — for the record, the Pogues will be back for another season of gold-hunting hijinks beginning on Thursday, October 10 — and already we're thinking about the future of the Netflix teen drama, thanks to a recent interview with series star Madelyn Cline.

The 26-year-old actress-model, who portrays Kook-turned-Pogue and John B's main love interest Sarah Cameron on the program, recently talked to C Magazine for its Fall 2024 issue and gave insights about her time on "Outer Banks.

"I’ve spent the better part of six years with this cast and crew. I feel like I had my unofficial college years with them. They’ve seen me through so much." However, she added: "But wrapping up this season, there was a sense of looming finality. The timing is right. I feel ready to differentiate myself, to explore new spaces and have some wonder about stories that I haven’t been a part of telling."

Seemingly, one of those stories will be a reboot of the hit late-'90s slasher thriller "I Know What You Did Last Summer," which is set for theatrical release domestically on July 18, 2025, and will also star Camila Mendes, Jonah Hauer-King, Chase Sui Wonders, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon and original "IKWYDLS" star Freddie Prinze Jr. alongside Cline.

But does the "looming finality" of the upcoming episodes of "Outer Banks" mean that season 4 will be the show's last, or that Cline's participation as Sarah Cameron will be coming to an end? Neither the streamer nor the star has outright confirmed that a fifth season of the series is to come, but Cline seems ready for a professional change, telling C Magazine: “It feels like this massive period of transition is about to happen, and I’m really excited for it. Or maybe I’m in it and I don’t even know it yet.”

However, a September Nylon interview with the actress flittingly teases that Cline will be filming another season of "Outer Banks" following production on the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" reboot, so we'll definitely be keeping an eye out on an official season 5 confirmation.

In the meantime, we'll see what kind of action-packed adventures Sarah Cameron and the rest of her Pogue pals get into when the first five episodes of "Outer Banks" season 4 premiere on Netflix on Thursday, October 10. Like other popular Netflix titles, including recent editions of "Emily in Paris," "Stranger Things" and "Bridgerton," "OBX" is splitting its fourth season into two parts, with the final five eps to premiere nearly a month later on Thursday, November 7. (You can get a taste of what's to come with the new season 4 trailer.)

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all updates surrounding "Outer Banks" season 4 — and a potential season 5 — including behind-the-scenes tidbits, actor insights, character descriptions, casting news, on-set photos and explosive new trailers. In the meantime, you can revisit the first three seasons of the action-adventure teen drama with a Netflix subscription.