7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Peacock and more (March 26-April 1)

Looking for new movies to watch this week? There’s a handful of notable flicks arriving on major streaming services including Netflix and Peacock.

This week will see “Imaginary” and “Lisa Frankenstein” make their streaming debuts after initially premiering in theaters earlier this year. Netflix is offering two new movies this week. First up is “When You Finish Saving the World” which marks the directorial debut of Jesse Eisenberg. Meanwhile, Soccer fans will want to make time for “The Beautiful Game” a feel-good flick based on true events..

While you're here, make sure to check out the new TV shows to watch from streamers this week and the best of what's new on Netflix. Here are the top new movies streaming this week (March 26-April 1).

'Drift' (PVOD)

It’s set to be a big year for Cynthia Erivo as the British actress will play the lead role of Elphaba in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of the Broadway smash musical "Wicked" (scheduled for November 27). But before that, you can see Erivo in "Drift," a drama film that sees the two-time Oscar nominee play a troubled refugee.

Escaping from a conflict in her native Liberia, Jacqueline seeks refuge on a picturesque Greek Island, and once there meets a free-spirited American tour guide (Aila Shawkat) and the pair strikes up a quick friendship. The deep bond they develop gives them both the strength to push ahead.

Buy on Apple starting March 26

'Stop Making Sense' (PVOD)

“Stop Making Sense” is a legendary concert movie focused on U.S. rock band Talking Heads, and while it originally debuted in 1984, it’s being released in stunning 4K for the first time to celebrate its 40th anniversary. This home video release follows a successful return to theaters last September which helped to introduce the hit-generating band to a whole new audience of listeners.

The documentary has served as the inspiration for countless concert movies in the decades since its original release and has been praised for accurately capturing the high-energy performance style that Talking Heads brought to their live shows. To further celebrate the anniversary A24 is releasing a tribute album featuring artists like Paramore, Miley Cyrus and Lorde.

Buy on Apple starting March 26

'When You Finish Saving the World' (Netflix)

Jesse Eisenberg steps behind the camera for his directorial debut “When You Finish Saving the World." This comedy-drama is based on Eisenberg’s 2020 Audible Original drama of the same name that won an Audie Award for best “Original Work." This cinematic adaptation stars Julianne Moore and "Stranger Things’" Finn Wolfhard.

Moore plays Evelyn, a woman devoted to helping other people and operator of a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse. But while she’s a pro at relating to those she meets at the shelter, even acting as a mother figure to its troubled teenage residents, she struggles to connect to her own son, Ziggy (Wolfhard), who is attempting to forge a successful career as an online folk singer.

Stream on Netflix starting March 28

'Imaginary' (PVOD)

“Imaginary” only arrived in theaters this month but the Blumhouse horror is already dropping on video-on-demand services this week. Such a short gap between its cinema debut and its streaming launch could be seen as an indication of its overall quality, and its awful reviews (it holds a 26% score on Rotten Tomatoes) don’t suggest otherwise.

This tame supernatural spooker follows a young woman named Jessica (DeWanda Wise) who returns to her childhood home, alongside her new husband, only to discover that her long-forgotten imagery friend, Chauncey the bear, wasn’t quite as make-believe as you may think. Plus, Chauncey isn’t so friendly anymore and hatches a scheme to capture the soul of Jessica's young stepdaughter, Alice (Pyper Braun).

Buy or rent on Amazon starting March 29

'The Beautiful Game' (Netflix)

Sport has the power to unite and inspire, a fact that Netflix’s “The Beautiful Game” aims to celebrate. This soccer (football to the rest of the world) movie sees Bill Nighy’s Mal attempt to build an English squad capable of competing at the Homeless World Cup in Rome, Italy.

Inspired by the true story of the annual competition, which seeks to help those dealing with homelessness through sporting activity and fundraising, Mal might just have the talent needed to assemble a winning team, but first, he’ll have to convince troubled striker Vinny (Michael Ward) to put aside his ego and work together with his teammates if they want to lift the trophy.

Stream on Netflix starting March 29

'Lisa Frankenstein' (Peacock)

A zany take on the classic monster movie, “Lisa Frankenstein” is the feature film debut of Zelda Williams, daughter of the late/great Robin Williams, and comes from the delightfully warped mind of Diablo Cody. In fact, this horror-comedy is actually set in the same fictional universe as Cody’s 2009 hit “Jennifer’s Body” — could this lead to a crossover movie in the future?

Starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse, “Lisa Frankenstein” centers on the blossoming relationship between an outcast teenager (Newton) and the reanimated corpse of a Victorian man (Sprouse) who died 150 years ago. This very odd couple embarks on a coming-of-age journey in the hopes of finding love, happiness and missing body parts. Critics weren’t too kind to this bizarre movie, but audiences were on board with the madcap hijinks and it’s got cult status written all over it.

Stream on Peacock starting March 29

'The Boys in the Boat' (MGM Plus)

George Clooney directs Joel Edgerton in “The Boys in the Boat” a somewhat sleepy biographical sports drama that is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Daniel James Brown. Set during the Great Depression, the movie tells the inspirational true story of the University of Washington rowing team who are thrust into the spotlight as they compete for gold at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin.

Edgerton plays the team’s coach, Al Ulbrickson, while Callum Turner (known for his role in the “Fantastic Beasts” movies and “Masters of the Air” on Apple TV Plus) plays a member of the team, who views rowing as a chance to escape his troubled adolescence. Critics labeled the movie a by-the-numbers biopic that lacks memorable moments, but audiences seem to disagree as “The Boys in the Boat” holds an impressive 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes .

Stream on MGM Plus starting March 29