5 new to Paramount Plus movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Paramount Plus continues to grow its movie library this month, offering subscribers various flicks that make streaming even more enjoyable. However, knowing what’s good can be challenging when there are so many choices.

Tom’s Guide is here for the rescue, as we have put together a list of some of the best new movies on Paramount Plus. Not only that, but each option has 90% or higher on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes , meaning they’re definitely worth your time. New movies range from a western adventure starring Matt Damon and Josh Brolin to a historical drama set in 1950s Pittsburgh.

If you don’t know what movies to add to your list, we’ve sorted through the flops to pick out the most worthy content. Now, let’s get into it.

'What's Eating Gilbert Grape' (1993)

“What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” is a classic comedy drama about a man named Gilbert (Johnny Depp) who has a lot of responsibility. His mother cannot leave the house due to being overweight and his younger brother Arnie (Leonardo DiCaprio) is autistic, meaning he requires constant care and supervision. Gilbert must help his family while working at a grocery store, and not only that, but he has to spare time for the secret affair with a local woman Betty Carver (Mary Steenburgen). However, his life changes for the better when he meets a free-spirited woman named Becky (Juliette Lewis), and the two form a special bond.

Genre: Comedy drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stream it on Paramount Plus (with Showtime)

'True Grit' (2010)

The classic western “True Grit” follows the feisty 14-year-old farm girl Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld) as she hires a lawman named Rooster (Jeff Bridges) to track down her father’s murderer. Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin), the murderer and outlaw in question, has fled with a gang into Indian territory. Joining them on their quest is a Texas Ranger named LaBoeuf (Matt Damon), who also wants to track down Chaney for murdering a state senator. This unlikely trio venture into dangerous plans to seek justice, but that can’t be done without some bickering along the way.

Genre: Western adventure

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stream it on Paramount Plus

'Kiss the Future' (2024)

“Kiss the Future” is a critically acclaimed documentary that focuses on defiance amid the Bosnian War. This movie highlights how vibrant the community was when music and art entered their lives and gained global attention. In turn, an American aid worker contacted the band U2 to encourage them to spread awareness of the devastating war. It’s a truly touching documentary that follows the band’s journey to performing a post-war concert for 45,000+ local fans. It’s supposed to represent the power of music and how it positively transformed the people of Sarajevo.

Genre: Documentary/music

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Stream it on Paramount Plus

'Stand By Me' (1986)

In the mood for a classic? “Stand by Me” is the perfect adventure thriller that focuses on a group of four boys who travel to find the body of a missing boy named Ray Brower (Kent Luttrell). Gordie Lachance (Wil Wheaton), Vern Tessio (Jerry O'Connell), Chris Chambers (River Phoenix) and Teddy Duchamp (Corey Feldman) go on this journey hoping to become local heroes, but instead, they encounter a scary junk man and a marsh full of leeches along the way. It’s not just about their mission though, because during their journey they learn more about one another and how different their lives really are.

Genre: Adventure thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it on Paramount Plus (with Showtime)

'Fences' (2016)

“Fences” follows the life of Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington), a sanitation worker in Pittsburgh who once dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player. However, those dreams were soon crushed when he was seen as “too old” to play the game, especially when baseball leagues were accepting black athletes. This rejection made Maxson bitter, leading to strained relationships with his family and friends. His bitterness also ruins his son’s chance of meeting a college football recruiter, and it all goes downhill from there.

Genre: Historical drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it on Paramount Plus