5 best standup comedy specials on Netflix right now

Netflix's stand-up library is stacked with some of comedy's best work, from fresh voices shaking up the scene to industry veterans serving up career-defining sets. The streaming service has just about every type of comedy special you could want, whether you're into storytelling sets that hit deep, humor blended with hard truths or supercharged silliness.

And no matter what kind of show you're looking for, Netflix has you covered with hour-long sets from big names and even breakthrough performances from new names. But with so many different options on the table, how can you tell which one is worth your time? We've gathered five of the best comedy specials you can find on Netflix right now. So the next time you need a laugh, you know exactly where to look.

'Hannibal Buress: Comedy Camisado'

Why Hannibal Buress Shouldn't Have To Show ID | Netflix Is A Joke - YouTube Watch On

Hannibal Buress brings his laid-back yet razor-sharp style to tackle everything from his weird run-ins with fame to how odd every day life can really be. He breaks down getting recognized at Subway (and why that's the worst place for it), riffs on his adventures in New Orleans, and shares some wild stories about throwing a bachelor party in Miami. And if you're a big hip hop fan, you'll love hearing his take on why gibberish rap hooks actually make perfect sense.

►Watch on Netflix

'Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune'

Feimster brings the humor and the heart with this down-home special. She talks about her Southern upbringing, coming out story, and relationship with her supportive mother to get the emotions flowing between giggles. But her bits about Lifetime movies, swimming pool experiences, and her attempts at being "ladylike" showcase her self-deprecating humor the best, and you'll love getting to know her with this hilarious yet heartfelt exploration of everything that makes this Fortune her.

►Watch on Netflix

'Theo Von: Regular People'

Theo Von: Regular People - My Grandfather - YouTube Watch On

Filmed in Nashville, Theo Von's Netflix special brings his unique Southern storytelling style and offbeat observations to the stage. He escapes TikTok, where you've probably seen dozens of his clips, to spin wild tales about growing up in Louisiana with an elderly father, mixing his trademark "rat" slang and colorful metaphors with surprisingly touching moments. And by the end of the show, you'll be left wondering whether you had a fever dream or a really good time.

►Watch on Netflix

'Eric Andre: Legalize Everything'

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Eric Andre brings his signature chaotic energy to a stand-up special that's as unhinged as his Adult Swim show. Opening with a wild bit involving a New Orleans police officer, he dives into topics like drug legalization, cops, and society's absurdities. And that's just the first few minutes. If you're familiar with Andre's comedy, you'll know exactly what to expect. But if not, and you're going in blind, prepare for one the wildest nights you'll have with a comedy special.

►Watch on Netflix

'Bo Burnham: Inside'

Bo Burnham: Inside - Coming Soon - YouTube Watch On

What did you create during the COVID-19 pandemic? Through clever lighting, camera work, and editing (all self-produced), Burnham transformed a single room into countless different spaces for a special you won't soon forget. It's less stand-up and more of a multimedia diary that captures the collective experience of 2020, but it's well worth watching no matter how you classify it. It mixes comedy, music, and self-reflection, featuring songs that bounce from satirizing internet culture to exploring mental health struggles. "White Woman's Instagram" is just as hilarious and heartfelt as "Sexting," believe it or not, and that theme carries on throughout the whole show.

►Watch on Netflix