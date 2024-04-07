5 best shows like 'The Regime' to watch after it ends

Fans of dark political satires can't seem to get enough of "The Regime," starring Kate Winslet. She plays Chancellor Elena Vernham, the leader of a fictional European country that has begun to come apart as she starts to suspect the palace is infected with mold spores. In the midst of tremendous paranoia, she turns to Matthias Schoenaerts's Herbert Zuba, a volatile soldier who has become her confidant.

You don't want to miss this bizarre and entertaining six-episode series. It takes jabs at the over-the-top personality often found in dictatorships, making it a unique viewing experience. The final episode airs on April 7. So, if you are looking for other shows like "The Regime" to watch when it's gone, we're sharing some recommendations.

'Veep'

For a political satire about a woman in a position of power, look no further than "Veep." Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as Selina Meyer, a former senator who has become the United States Vice President. Unfortunately, it's nothing like she hoped for and everything she feared. She juggles political strife, public responsibilities and her personal life — just like Chancellor Elena Vernham. All the while, she's trying to make an impact and improve her relationship with the President, never seen but always heard about on the show.

This series won 17 Primetime Emmys, proof that it's worth watching. Louis-Dreyfus isn't the only talent on the show. Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Gary Cole, and countless others play their parts to perfection.

'Mary & George'

If you like "The Regime's" historical ambiance and political-driven plot, you will appreciate the Starz mini-series "Mary & George," which recently premiered. Created by D.C. Moore, a writer on the enticing "Killing Eve," the show gives us a fascinating account of Mary Villiers, the Countess of Buckingham. She prepares and encourages her son, George Villiers (Nicholas Galitzine), to seduce King James I (Tony Curran).

Julianne Moore dives into the manipulative persona of her character, making her an entertaining force in the series. There is plenty of dark comedy and a healthy dose of sensual moments and violence. That means there is something for everyone, depending on what you look for in a series. Plus, the sets and costumes are all done to perfection, enhancing the entire experience.

'The Windsors'

The British royal family is parodied in this raunchy comedy, with the family reimagined as the center of an over-the-top, comedy-infused soap opera. Every royal, including Charles, William, and Harry, is depicted in the most exaggerated and offensively hilarious light. It's ideal for anyone who loves political satire, whatever your feelings towards the monarchy.

The series was nominated for a BAFTA award. It was also transformed into a stage play that was performed in London through October 2021. So far, only three seasons are available for streaming, but a fourth is confirmed.

'The Gentlemen'

Crooked aristocrats, power struggles over an empire and humor are all in play in "The Gentleman." It's based on Guy Ritchie's 2019 movie of the same name, staying true to the movie's premise of a man inheriting his father's estate, which turns out to be a weed empire. Eddie Horniman (Theo James) must learn to navigate the dangerous characters now part of his life while also keeping his family safe.

Ritchie also created the series, and fans will surely want to check this out for that reason alone. You'll discover plenty to enjoy, from the crackling dialogue to the superb direction and acting to a captivating plot that leaves you guessing.

'Palm Royale'

Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) has her sights set on joining the exclusive 1969 Palm Beach high society. Wiig's antics as she attempts to infiltrate the elitist world while getting out of messes are a delight. Her high-wire act is reminiscent of Elena's in "The Regime."

There is also plenty of drama along the way that can sober the mood at times. However, there is a healthy dose of comedy, which is obvious considering who is in the starring role. You will appreciate seeing the incredible comedic talents of Carol Burnett, Laura Dern, Allison Janney and others. Plus, '90s kids may be delighted to hear Ricky Martin is also starring in the series, making it his first role since his soap opera days.

