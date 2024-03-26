5 best free shows streaming on Freevee right now

Ready to kick off a new TV show, but not sure where to start? You don't need to whip out your credit card to sign up for yet another streaming service — not when there are plenty of great things to watch on Amazon's Freevee.

We named Freevee the absolute best free streaming service you can use right now, as it has the biggest variety of free TV shows and movies to choose from. No matter what genre you're into, there's plenty to dig into and watch without spending a dime. This ad-supported platform is your best bet for finding new content to enjoy without monthly fees.

Want a few suggestions as far as what you should watch on Freevee? Read on for five of our favorite shows on the service that you can watch right now.

'Alias'

Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Garner) is a normal young woman with a seemingly normal life — until she finds out she's part of a family of spies working for a special branch of the CIA. She agrees to become a spy herself and is hurled into a secretive, complicated world of espionage that throws her entire existence into chaos, including her social life and romantic prospects. But hey, at least she has some great wigs to wear in the meantime.

Watch on Freevee

'Lost'

"Lost" begins as a regular "stranded" story after the survivors of a plane crash find themselves marooned on an uninhabited island. They work to stay alive while struggling to get along and find shelter and food. Then they face a variety of strange threats like polar bears, a smoke monster and a shadowy organization called the Dharma Initiative. Over the course of some seriously confusing seasons, they learn that they aren't actually alone after all. This is a show that will keep you asking questions, and it's a wild ride from start to finish.

Watch on Freevee

'The Middle'

The Hecks are your average middle-class family living in Indiana. Mom Frankie (Patricia Heaton) and dad Mike (Neil Flynn) do their best to raise their three kids Axl (Charlie McDermott), Sue (Eden Sher), and Brick (Atticus Shaffer) while grappling with all the classic trappings of suburban life. The Midwest runs right through each of the characters as they live their seemingly quiet middle-class lives, though it's not always easy when you have three awkward kids, two parents who just want some alone time, and a small town where nothing seemingly ever happens.

Watch on Freevee

'Schitt's Creek'

The Rose family, headed by patriarch Johnny (Eugene Levy) and matriarch Moira (Catherine O'Hara), find their idyllic existence crashing down after they lose their fortune due to their business manager's misdeeds. Along with their spoiled adult children David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy), they're forced to move to the one area left in their possession: a small town in Canada called Schitt's Creek that Johnny originally bought as a joke. There, they have to learn to adjust to life while living in a rundown hotel without all the perks of the good life.

Watch on Freevee

'Raising Hope'

Jimmy Chance (Lucas Neff) is a 23-year-old who makes a living by skimming pools. When he meets a serial killer named Lucy (Bijou Phillips) on the run from the law, the pair have a one-night stand. When Jimmy visits Lucy in prison months later, he finds that the pair now have an infant daughter named Hope, and it's on him to raise her while Lucy is in prison. The Chance family is woefully underprepared for raising a child, but Jimmy has to do right by his daughter, and the hijinks begin.

Watch on Freevee