3 best free movies on the Roku Channel right now

Want to take in a great new movie on one of these steamy summer nights? Don't even think about subscribing to a new streaming platform. Not when you can use free options like the Roku Channel, where you can find hundreds of TV shows and movies that are completely free to enjoy no matter what time of day you watch.

After careful consideration, we've determined that the Roku Channel is one of the best free streaming services available now. It's home to a wide variety of different movies, from classic blockbusters to newer movies that some of the bigger platforms don't even have readily available. While paid services like Netflix and Hulu have plenty of movies too, you don't have to pay for The Roku Channel. Plus, it gets new content every week.

Check out three of our favorite free movies on the Roku Channel that you can stream right now.

'Hannibal'

Hannibal (2001) Official Trailer | Fear - YouTube Watch On

This sequel to "The Silence of the Lambs" follows serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) and his ongoing cat-and-mouse game with FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Julianne Moore). Years after his escape from custody, Hannibal is living a life of luxury in Florence, Italy, under an assumed identity, while a disfigured victim of his past crimes, Mason Verger (Gary Oldman), seeks revenge. Clarice is drawn back into the hunt for Hannibal when Verger's plot to capture and torture the notorious killer comes to light. As Clarice delves deeper into the case, she finds herself caught in a web of manipulation and psychological warfare, with Hannibal always one step ahead. No time for fava beans or a nice Chianti here.

Watch on the Roku Channel

'Blue Velvet'

College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) gets mixed up in a dark and dangerous underworld after finding a severed human ear in a field. His curiosity leads him to team up with his neighbor Sandy Williams (Laura Dern) to investigate the mystery, which draws them into the orbit of the mysterious nightclub singer Dorothy Vallens (Isabella Rossellini) and psychopathic Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper). As Jeffrey takes a peek behind the curtain of his idyllic hometown, he finds himself caught between his fascination with Dorothy and the terrifying and violent Frank. Baby loves blue velvet!

Watch on the Roku Channel

'But I'm a Cheerleader'

Gone in 60 Seconds - OfficialÂ® Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Megan (Natasha Lyonne) is a seemingly average high school cheerleader whose parents suspect she might be a lesbian. In response, they send her to a conversion therapy camp called True Directions. At the camp, Megan meets a diverse group of LGBTQ+ teens, all subjected to the camp's strict "sexual redirection" techniques led by the camp's director, Mary Brown (Cathy Moriarty) and her son, Mike (RuPaul). While going along with all of these disturbing techniques, Megan soon finds herself falling for another camper named Graham (Clea DuVall), who helps her come to terms with her own sexuality.

Watch on the Roku Channel