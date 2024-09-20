England vs Australia 2nd ODI 2024 live stream: How to watch cricket online from Headingley, start time

England vs Australia in the 2nd ODI at Headingley on Saturday gives the home team a chance to pull the series back level after they lost by seven wickets in the first game at Trent Bridge. However England may have their work cut out, as the victory in Nottingham extended Australia’s winning run in one day internationals to 13 consecutive matches.

Follow our guide below for where to watch England vs Australia 2nd ODI 2024 live stream live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

England vs Australia 2nd ODI 2024 live stream live stream: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Sat, Sept. 21.

► Times: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 3.30 p.m. IST / 8 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Sky / Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Australia’s victory in the first game was achieved despite missing some key men due to illness. In their absence, Travis Head, who excelled against Scotland, continued his impressive form on Australia’s white-ball tour of the UK.

Australia have not beaten England in an ODI at Headingley since 1981, when they beat an Ian Botham-led England by 71 runs. Their only subsequent ODI victory here in six attempts was against South Africa in the 1999 world cup.

After going wicketless at Trent Bridge, Adil Rashid remains one wicket shy of becoming the third Englishman to take 200 ODI wickets. He would join Darren Gough (234) and Jimmy Anderson (269) in this achievement.

Here's how to watch every ball of the England vs Australia 2nd ODI live stream from anywhere.

Watch England vs Australia 2nd ODI 2024 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the England vs Australia ODI series 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN in the sale

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

Watch England vs Australia 2024 ODI around the world

Watch England vs Australia live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

England vs Australia ODI 2024 live streams live stream from $10 a month. Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the England vs Australia ODI series live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Where to watch England vs Australia 2nd ODI 2024 live in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All the England vs Australia 2024 ODI series cricket is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the U.K.. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K., you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch England vs Australia 2nd ODI 2024 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find England vs Australia ODI live streams on Fox Sports via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? The good news is specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing this test series with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Australia 2nd ODI 2024 live in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Every game of the 2024 England vs Australia ODI series will be televised on India's Sony Sports Network and streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

If you already subscribe, but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN. to follow the cricket.

England vs Australia 2nd ODI 2024 squads

England: Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.