Hurry! Fitbit Black Friday deal just dropped Versa 2 smartwatch to $129

Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches make great holiday gifts and now they're more affordable than ever in two of the best Fitbit Black Friday deals yet.

Walmart has knocked down the price of the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch to just $129, which is $50 off its usual price. And you grab the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker for $69, a savings of $30.

Fitbit Black Friday deals at Walmart

Fitbit Versa 2: was $179 now $129 @ Walmart

The Versa 2 is one of our favorite smartwatches and a good option for those who want an affordable fitness-focused wearable with a large display. Aside from the usual heart, step, and sleep tracking, it also monitors blood oxygen, works with Alexa, has NFC payments and more.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $69 @ Walmart

Save $30 on the Fitbit Inspire 2, the company's newest fitness band. Ideal for counting your steps and monitoring your heart rate 24/7, the Inspire 2 is an easy-to-use activity tracker as it gets. View Deal

Fitbits rank at the top of our list of best fitness trackers. The Fitbit Inspire 2 features a slim, elegant design with a monochrome display. Fitbit boasts that the Inspire 2 has a battery life of 10 days, the longest across its entire product line. While the Inspire 2 doesn't have built-in GPS, it comes with plenty of tools, including Active Zone Minutes, which pushes you to hit goals in specific heart rate zones.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is Fitbit's second-generation smartwatch. In our Fitbit Versa 2 review, we liked the watch's circular design, colorful display and long battery life. The Versa 2 is pretty good at tracking your steps and sleep, but unlike the newer Versa 3, doesn't have GPS built in.

